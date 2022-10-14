The Canberra Times

Katy Gallagher's vague ideas and clichés won't fix the public service

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
October 14 2022 - 1:00am
Katy Gallagher addressed the Institute of Public Administration on Thursday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

I have a terrible foreboding about public service reform under the Albanese government and am beginning to wonder whether it should set itself a simpler task and leave serious improvement to some future government more up to the job. My pick for the simpler tasks would be abolishing 1300 phone lines for Centrelink, all "customer" or "client service agencies", the restoration of a printed Commonwealth Gazette whereby the contact number of all SES officers were published to journalists, fellow public servants, and, most particularly to "clients" and customers". Why should junior Centrelink staff have to bear the brunt of popular fury at waiting five hours for the phone to answer?

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

