The Morrison government laundered some of its more partisan actions through the advice of consultancies, relying on the well-known principle that the power of the purse means one can get consultants to say or recommend anything. Programs or grant systems intended to operate to serve those in the greatest need were used for partisan purposes, to shore up support in government electorates, or to subsidise causes close to the government's heart, not least the hydrocarbon and coal industries. At the same time, the government was actively persecuting some of Australia's poorest citizens in the welfare system, via a scheme it knew early on to be unlawful. Relevant ministers used stratagems, including refusing to appeal cases if there was a risk of a precedent that could not be ignored, to avoid facing the plain illegality involved. Until last week, when the government formally dropped its claim to all outstanding Robodebt, the department was trying to bluff payments from people who did not owe the government money. The cruel and heartless manner by which the policies were conceived, the punitive system of breaching beneficiaries, and the determination to ensure that not a person got a penny more than they were owed, stood in stark contrast to the Morrison government's profligacy when handing out money to its mates. Some of the more egregious misbehaviour was concealed behind compulsive secrecy, including failure to implement either the letter or the spirit of the FOI Act.