Canberra's Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is set to open its doors on Friday October 21 at Exhibition Park, delivering a three day extravaganza of everything needed to get out into the great outdoors for your next getaway.
The expo has been created by the Caravan and Camping Industry Association of NSW (CCIA) and is a huge showcase of the top brand RVs, accessories and holiday spots, plus a great line up of celebrity appearances, educational seminars and entertainment for the kids.
Aussies have loved caravan and camping holidays for decades, and this expo will have something for everyone, from enthusiasts to those looking to explore and find out what it's all about.
Recent national data shows that caravan and camping trips totalled 12.8 million and created 52 million visitor nights at year end June 2022.
The June 2022 quarter recorded 3.9 million trips and 14.1 million nights.
These night figures represent the largest June quarter on record and the second highest for overnight trips, with trips only marginally lower (-0.8 per cent) than pre-pandemic levels, showing caravan and camping continues its strong growth trajectory.
According to CCIA CEO, Lyndel Gray, the three-day expo is a chance for attendees to talk to experts, research and compare products, book and plan their next road trip.
A huge showcase of over 120 all-weather indoor and outdoor exhibits
Food and wine to sample from various regions.
Towing demonstrations and seminars
Australian TV presenter, chef and author Fast Ed will be presenting daily and sharing amazing recipes to cook when you're on the road.
On Friday and Saturday Pat Callinan will share great stories from the road, places to visit along with tips and tricks
Berkley fishing tank shows
The Kids Zone with a jumping castle and the Spotto Kids activities, and
Bring your pooch, the expo is a dog-friendly event
"We are really looking forward to putting on a great show in Canberra," Ms Gray said.
"There will be a huge display of the latest models of motorhomes, campervans, caravans and camper trailers, making it the perfect place to compare a vast range of products all in one place."
As the peak industry body for caravan and camping in NSW and ACT. CCIA has over 720 member businesses.
Andrew and Liz Fenton of Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces love demonstrating their products at shows such as the Canberra Caravan Camping and Lifestyle Expo and the Murrumbateman Field Days.
"We set up the stand with chimineas on display which can be purchased and collected from the show," Liz said.
"We have a very animated interactive stand with two Aussie Heatwave chimineas fired up throughout the show and all day long we cook pizzas on one and roast meats on the other so that people can experience firsthand how well they work for both outdoor heating and cooking, and how they can easily and instantly change anyone's outdoor area from drab to fab," Liz exclaimed.
"Being able to see them fired demonstrates firsthand how everyone is drawn to a fire and how it brings people together, encouraging social interaction between friends and family."
Background story
For about the last 20 years Andrew and Liz Fenton of Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces have been making Australian backyards warmer.
They began by introducing us to the joys of the Mexican chiminea, after which they went on to manufacture an Australian version - the cast iron Aussie Heatwave chiminea, which is made in rural Australia.
The couple discovered Mexican Clay chimineas while touring Mexico and decided to bring them to Australia. While the charm of the clay chiminea is undeniable, they soon discovered that the Mexican version did not always handle Australian conditions well or the sometimes rough treatment dished out by Aussie blokes.
Sadly, they cracked and fell apart. As a result, they set about making a virtually indestructible version and the solid cast iron Aussie Heatwave was born. The Aussie Heatwave chiminea is made from thick, premium-quality cast iron using a single piece casting. There are no joins or welds, moving parts or air vents - and no grates either as are commonly found with inferior imported versions.
"The real benefits are that they radiate much more heat over a wider area, are virtually indestructible, will last a lifetime and beyond, and are totally pyromaniac proof" says Andrew.
"They also look visually stunning in any outdoor setting and are the only chimineas which are designed for safe use on timber decks as the legs and base don't get hot. The quality is unsurpassed and they even come on wheels."
The best part of all is that the Aussie Heatwave chiminea also has an optional Barbecue and Pizza oven attachment.
"By simply placing it on top of the chimney of any Aussie Heatwave you can easily have a fabulous woodfired barbecue/oven. It barbecues, roasts and cooks pizzas to perfection and is guaranteed to satisfy the expectations of all barbecue lovers," says Andrew.
"The Aussie Heatwave really is a 'must have' item for anyone who enjoys outdoor living, be it for great cooking or just keeping warm all year round," he continues.
"It's a long-lasting, premium-quality product that is hassle free, delivers more heat, looks sensational in any setting and has no optional 'rules' as far as fire size, type of fuel or curing; nor does it have to be covered to keep out the weather."
Andrew and Liz have expanded their range of outdoor heating options to include premium-quality fire pits and Australian-made traditional wood-fired pizza ovens by Zesti Ovens.
Explore all the natural wonders of the Eurobodalla Coast with Easts Holiday Parks.
Ideally located in Batemans Bay, Moruya Heads and Narooma, an Easts Holiday Park is the perfect location to base yourself to discover everything that our region has to offer. Whether its relaxation, adventure or nature that brings you here, our proudly family owned and operated Holiday Parks are ready to welcome you!
Narooma
Located along the edge of the pristine waters of the Wagonga Inlet and being located right in the centre of Narooma township gives BIG4 Narooma Easts Holiday Park a unique opportunity to offer you a magical holiday.
A mix of fun, relaxation and nature's wonders awaits you. Whether it's their award-winning indoor heated splash park and swim spa, resort pool or exploring the marine life of the Wagonga Inlet, there is truly something for everybody. Close by attractions such as Montague Island, sandy beaches, Glasshouse Rocks, the scenic Mill Bay Boardwalk are a must visit, and of course there's the Insta-famous Australia Rock.
Batemans Bay
Nestled on the shores of the beautiful Clyde River, BIG4 Batemans Bay at Easts Riverside Holiday Park offers spectacular views of crystal-clear waters during the day, magical sunset colours and alluring glows from the town centre just across the river at night.
This park is a great spot to base yourself for a fishing charter, river cruise, diving or surfing. You can even fish straight out from the park.
The centre of town is conveniently only a short walk away and is a haven for shoppers and diners.
Moruya Heads
BIG4 Moruya Heads Easts Dolphin Beach Holiday Park is perfectly located opposite Dolphin Beach and bordering the Eurobodalla National Park. The natural bush surrounds mean native wildlife are frequent visitors and the sound of the surf provides the background music to set the tone of your holiday.
With the natural environment, park facilities and accommodation options, you can be sure that this park has all the ingredients for a relaxed beachside holiday that you've been dreaming of. Stroll and beach-comb the never-ending stretch of sand and surf, a perfect spot for some beach cricket.
Book now
Each of the Easts Holiday Parks offers a variety of accommodation options to suit all budgets, from luxury three bedroom waterfront condos to grassy sites for caravan and camping. Take the time to make some memories, enjoy a relaxing holiday or come and play. See easts.com.au for more details.
Reflections have been entrusted to manage 36 coastal and country holiday parks and 43 nature reserves throughout NSW.
"Our very important role in managing these holiday parks and reserves, is to ensure the people of NSW can enjoy them for generations to come," a spokesperson said.
"All of our profits are reinvested into other parks within the group, sharing the economic benefit across the state.
"This means that money spent at our parks goes directly back into the facilities, community and the surrounding reserves. Our parks are the gateways to outstanding Regional NSW experiences.
"Our purpose is to share nature's playground with our guests while nurturing communities, culture and nature.
"We want our guests to feel good, not only because they've had a great time, but because they have helped people and our planet.
"We measure our success by the positive impact that we make for the environment, local communities and the people of New South Wales.
"We attract 2 million visitors to regional NSW communities each year and encourage our guests to explore and spend with local businesses and tour operators."
The aforementioned 36 parks are made up of nine country parks and 27 coastal parks along the NSW North and South Coasts. This includes 30 dog-friendly parks with pet-friendly sites and cabins.
"Guests at our coastal parks are based in iconic locations on or near the water, while our country parks are based on spectacular dams two to three times the size of Sydney Harbour, cosy campfires, and unique encounters with the native wildlife."
Caravan and camping provide the perfect getaway for families to enjoy quality time together.
"A holiday with Reflections means all forms of outdoor adventures from lazy walks along the beach, discovering new wildlife and outdoor activities which replenish the soul and spirit like a hike through the bush or yoga on the headland.
"We offer a wide range of exciting accommodation from bush camping, generously sized- powered and unpowered sites, and a range of cabin and tiny home accommodation to suit all budgets.
"We also offer luxury glamping experiences including glamping tents and bell tents. At some parks like Byron Bay and Seal Rocks, we offer fully-stocked Jaycos to experience what on the road life is like without being on the road."
To find out more about any of these sites or offerings visit reflectionsholidayparks.com.au.
The highly anticipated Shellharbour Marina, which officially opened last October keeps exceeding all expectations.
The stunning new marina and waterfront precinct, located on the NSW South Coast, was three decades in the making and is fast becoming the South Coast's premier boating, lifestyle and dining destination.
This world-class marina provides safe haven for up to 270 vessels with direct access to the Tasman Sea, just 50 nautical miles South of Sydney and 30 nautical miles north of Jervis Bay.
Alongside the start of the marina berths, there is a new town centre, all-day alfresco dining as well as more than 2.5km of boardwalks and promenades to take a walk, a jog or let the kids take a dip in the wading beach.
The latest tourism attraction at the Marina is Shellharbour Wild, offering whale watching cruises during the whale migration season from May to November.
Or, during the non-migration season, you can enjoy a scenic eco-tour where the boat cruises along the coast taking in Bushrangers Bay, Windang Island, Perkins Beach and around the Five Islands to admire the fur seals sunbathing on the rocks.
The Waterfront Dining Precinct is literally just meters away from the marina and offers a range of dining options, with incredible water views.
The hero of the dining precinct has to be the Waterfront Tavern. Cantilevering out over the water, the tavern is the family-friendly place to wine, dine and relax in style. Their sports lounge is just the spot for kicking back and watching major sporting events or live music. It's the perfect place to settle in for a lazy afternoon.
Shellharbour is home to some amazing events that are coming up too.
The Waterfront Food & Wine Festival on Friday and Saturday October 28 and 29 will be a chance to celebrate Shell Cove and experience the best of the South Coast like never before.
The two day family-friendly event is headlined by MasterChef's Adam Liaw and Celebrity Chef, Mark Olive and will feature over 25 brewers, winemakers and distilleries and has a huge program of live performances, free entertainment, workshops and displays.
See thewaterfrontfoodandwine.com.au for more.
Wings Over Illawarra, to be held at Shellharbour Airport on November 12 and 13, is Australia's largest annual air show with a diverse program including ground displays and flying demonstrations of historic, military, modern and aerobatic aircraft as well as vintage car and motorbike displays, children's rides and other aviation and related exhibitions.
"Working alongside my Wife and four kids, I am very proud of where we have come working in the automotive industry for over 20 years as a small business," said Gerry Marotzek from Wizard 4x4.
"We are passionate about specialising in sourcing and fitting quality 4x4 accessories, with an eye on keeping everything as Australian-made as possible."
They are also Canberra locals, with their shop and workshop situated in Fyshwick.
Also worth noting is the fact that "we are not a franchise business. This family-owned shop is our heart and soul," Gerry said.
This will be Wizard 4x4's first Canberra expo, but not their first show, having displayed in Queanbeyan a few times. They are also bringing a few of their suppliers with them to display their products and for you to ask them questions.
Speaking of which, Wizard 4x4 has a strong collection of carefully-selected brands and a huge assortment of products available to make your next adventure as good as it can be. "We don't sell anything that we wouldn't personally have on our own vehicles because we take pride in the products we sell and fit," Gerry said.
One of the brands they sell is OffRoad Systems. They have drawer system designs to suit any application, including integrated stainless steel water tanks. They also provide cargo barriers, along with fridge slides to suit most models, right up to the big Waeco 80 and 110 litre units.
The Landcruiser you see pictured has a 270 degree poleless awning, made by Boss Aluminium which is a company based in Melbourne. This company also designs and fabricates premium aluminium ute trays, canopies, tool boxes and accessories.
Another supplier based in Melbourne is HSP, who make ute accessories like the Roll R Cover, hard lids and more.
Tradesman Roof Racks have a factory in Bayswater, Victoria, and they can build you a very tough roof rack or roof platform.
The roof-top tent you can see is from Bundutec Australia. The unit is made in South Afrtica, and it can be up in under 30 seconds with just the push of a button. It also features fans, lights and USB ports inside, and they're available in three sizes. You can also easily add an annex later.
Jungle 4x4 make bull bars which have been crash-test approved for the model they belong on. They also have strong ratings to mount your winch on.
And one last example we have room for is Speedliner, probably the world's toughest spray-on tub liner, which is perfect for boats and caravans as well.