From Stephanie: "I too have spent a number of years being a grumpy old man but in 2017, after discovering the truth about my hermaphrodite beginnings, I transitioned to the girl I should always have been and things have improved somewhat. However, the two car-related failings hit a raw nerve as I believe there is no excuse for poor driving. The parking is one thing which infuriates me every day and the next time I tell someone 'FFS, buy a car which you can drive' will certainly not be the first. The other car-related annoyance is, as you mentioned, indicators: I understand the concept of cutting manufacturing costs and screwing every last dollar out of the people who drive Landcruisers, Prados and Hiluxes but to make indicators seemingly an 'optional extra' is a bizarre move."