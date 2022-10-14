The Canberra Times
Electric Vehicle Council data reveals ACT new vehicle sales increasing

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated October 14 2022 - 12:07am, first published 12:00am
New data shows Tesla continues to dominate in the sale of electric vehicles nationwide. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australians' appetite for electric vehicles is increasing year-on-year, with the market share up 65 per cent in 2022, but it is still only just above 3 per cent of new car sales.

Local News

