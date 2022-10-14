Australians' appetite for electric vehicles is increasing year-on-year, with the market share up 65 per cent in 2022, but it is still only just above 3 per cent of new car sales.
The ACT leads Australia with 9.5 per cent of all new car sales being electric vehicles, data from the Electric Vehicle Council shows.
The ACT drew with NSW as leading the nation in terms of government policy to incentivise EV use. The council scored the two jurisdictions 8/10. Tasmania was at the back of the pack with 3/10.
The council's head of policy, Jake Whitehead, said Australia still needed a strong national EV strategy to catch up to the rest of the world.
Dr Whitehead said 26 per cent of new cars sold in Germany were electric, and that rate was 19 per cent in the UK and 13 per cent in California.
"The global average is 8.6 per cent so Australia has a long, long way to come," Dr Whitehead said.
Tesla remained the most popular option for buyers across Australia. The Model 3 accounts for 33 per cent of EV sales.
Tesla's Model Y was the second most popular option, followed by the MG HS, then the Lexus NX450H.
Dr Whitehead said because Australian governments had lagged the world on EV policy, the country was still something of an afterthought for global EV manufacturers.
"Australian consumers have a smaller range of EVs to choose from and they are also being forced to wait for many months or even years to take delivery of new vehicles," he said.
"We know from all the research that Australians are keen to get behind the wheel of an EV, but they just aren't getting the access that other markets get.
"The good news is the new federal government understands the opportunities of EVs and is working on a genuine EV strategy."
Dr Whitehead said fuel efficiency standards should be introduced nationally.
"If Australia does not introduce fuel efficiency standards on par with the EU and the US we will continue to lag the world by a huge margin," he said.
"Given transport makes up 19 per cent of Australia's emissions we also can't say we're serious about achieving our 2030 emission reduction target without fuel efficiency standards."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
