First past the fashion post | Trending

It's not too late to prepare a winning look for the spring racing carnival.
Daphne dress, $439. Layers and ruffles make for a fun frock to rock during the festivities. roohcollective.com
Social utopia jacket, $599. Spring weather can be unpredictable, so have a chic jacket on standby just in case. brigidmclaughlin.com
Pearl hair clips, $6. Instead of spending oodles on a fancy hat or fascinator you're unlikely to wear again, layer multiple clips on one side for a polished hairdo. Available at Target.
Carin earrings by Elizabeth Cole, $209. If you do attend the races sans hat, you can afford to wear a more bold pair of earrings. narvi.com.au
Collette Dinnigan sunglasses, $249 (for two pairs, single vision). Sunnies are a race day essential, not only practical but also a cool fashion accessory. specsavers.com.au
Caramel open weave cross body bag, $39.95. As well as holding your sunglasses, it'll also need to be large enough to carry your phone, money, Band -Aids and other trackside must-haves. sussan.com.au
Bowie pearl heels, $249.95. Find a shoe that matches the rest of your ensemble, ideally one you'll be able to wear again at your next soirée. aliasmae.com.au
Regular fit suit, $1299. Opt for a wool version, the most comfortable option that will still look sharp at future race meets. hugoboss.com/au
Messer fedora, $99.95. A hat, tie, belt and cufflinks transform a suit into a serious fashions on the field contender. au.brixton.com
Knock shoes, $159.95. These shoes provide comfortable all-day wearability for spring racing carnival festivities. juliusmarlow.com.au
Piper Heidsieck Essentiel, $69.99. Ready to be popped and paired with tasty morsels during your picnic at the races. Available at Dan Murphy's stores.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
