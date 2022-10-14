The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's Keith Dryden and Handle The Truth have become synonymous with the $2m Kosciuszko

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:13am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The $2 million Kosciuszko just wouldn't be the same without Keith Dryden and Handle The Truth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.