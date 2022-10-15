Sample the fun of cooking with a Chiminea Advertising Feature

See what's so hot about Aussie Heatwave's chimineas. Picture supplied

Andrew and Liz Fenton of Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces love demonstrating their products at shows such as the Canberra Caravan Camping and Lifestyle Expo and the Murrumbateman Field Days.



"We set up the stand with chimineas on display which can be purchased and collected from the show," Liz said.

"We have a very animated interactive stand with two Aussie Heatwave chimineas fired up throughout the show and all day long we cook pizzas on one and roast meats on the other so that people can experience firsthand how well they work for both outdoor heating and cooking, and how they can easily and instantly change anyone's outdoor area from drab to fab," Liz exclaimed.

"Being able to see them fired demonstrates firsthand how everyone is drawn to a fire and how it brings people together, encouraging social interaction between friends and family."

Background story

For about the last 20 years Andrew and Liz Fenton of Aussie Heatwave Fireplaces have been making Australian backyards warmer.



They began by introducing us to the joys of the Mexican chiminea, after which they went on to manufacture an Australian version - the cast iron Aussie Heatwave chiminea, which is made in rural Australia.

The couple discovered Mexican Clay chimineas while touring Mexico and decided to bring them to Australia. While the charm of the clay chiminea is undeniable, they soon discovered that the Mexican version did not always handle Australian conditions well or the sometimes rough treatment dished out by Aussie blokes.

Sadly, they cracked and fell apart. As a result, they set about making a virtually indestructible version and the solid cast iron Aussie Heatwave was born. The Aussie Heatwave chiminea is made from thick, premium-quality cast iron using a single piece casting. There are no joins or welds, moving parts or air vents - and no grates either as are commonly found with inferior imported versions.

"The real benefits are that they radiate much more heat over a wider area, are virtually indestructible, will last a lifetime and beyond, and are totally pyromaniac proof" says Andrew.

"They also look visually stunning in any outdoor setting and are the only chimineas which are designed for safe use on timber decks as the legs and base don't get hot. The quality is unsurpassed and they even come on wheels."

The best part of all is that the Aussie Heatwave chiminea also has an optional Barbecue and Pizza oven attachment.

"By simply placing it on top of the chimney of any Aussie Heatwave you can easily have a fabulous woodfired barbecue/oven. It barbecues, roasts and cooks pizzas to perfection and is guaranteed to satisfy the expectations of all barbecue lovers," says Andrew.

"The Aussie Heatwave really is a 'must have' item for anyone who enjoys outdoor living, be it for great cooking or just keeping warm all year round," he continues.

"It's a long-lasting, premium-quality product that is hassle free, delivers more heat, looks sensational in any setting and has no optional 'rules' as far as fire size, type of fuel or curing; nor does it have to be covered to keep out the weather."