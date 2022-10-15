The ACT government need not sweat the small stuff when there's an out-of-control debt tram barrelling towards them. The $100 million housing debt they are working hard to weasel out of is only 0.7 per cent of the $14 billion in debt and unfunded liabilities they (well, we) are on the hook for by 2025-26, according to the latest ACT budget. It is just a sliver of the estimated annual interest repayments of over $500 million diverted from rates in 2025-26, which works out at over $2000 per household just to service the debt, each and every year.

