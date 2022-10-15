The anti-republican referendum cohort used "the perfect, being the enemy of the good" to criticise the proposed model to bring about a negative vote. They said "it ain't broke, so don't fix it".
The same cohort appears to be using the same tactic on the Voice referendum. Well, this time it is broke. Indigenous peoples' pain is palpable and we have a moral obligation to fix it.
Oh, and by the way, can someone tell me what pain I'm going to suffer if the referendum succeeds?
Civic is destitute and bereft. There is no Access Canberra, no Centrelink, and soon no post office.
Walking to and across Northbourne Avenue or finding parking is not an option for the elderly or disabled.
There is no hardware store or medical rebate offices. But there are a multitude of high-rise apartments whose residents are forced to travel to Gungahlin, Belconnen or Phillip for essential services.
Why can't some of the empty spaces in Centrepoint or Baileys Arcade be utilised? The vibrancy of the Gorman House Saturday markets is gone.
Such a beautiful place is not being used to enrich our lives. And what happened to the pavilion in Glebe Park?
It is appalling how grubby many parts of the city have become and yet our rates are escalating. We are all guilty of accepting the continual erosion of social wealth in our once lovely city.
At least the rabbits on Capitol Hill seem happy.
The ACT government need not sweat the small stuff when there's an out-of-control debt tram barrelling towards them. The $100 million housing debt they are working hard to weasel out of is only 0.7 per cent of the $14 billion in debt and unfunded liabilities they (well, we) are on the hook for by 2025-26, according to the latest ACT budget. It is just a sliver of the estimated annual interest repayments of over $500 million diverted from rates in 2025-26, which works out at over $2000 per household just to service the debt, each and every year.
It is a mere trifle compared to the over $520 million already spent on contracts for just the planning stage of light rail stage 2.
Senator Katy Gallagher, when in opposition, criticised the former government's decision not to waive the $100 million of historical ACT housing debt.
Now that the boot is on the other foot she is all for it.
Katy Gallagher, hypocrisy is thy middle name.
M Flint (Letters, October 13) laments the loss of technological expertise in Defence procurement.
This started when the Whitlam government broke up the former Department of Supply.
This department had all the expertise in terms of engineers, scientists and procurement administration specialists.
Breaking up this department separated the technologists from procurement specialists and both from defence.
All but one year of my 54.5 years in the workforce were spent in design, construction, operation and maintenance of vessels ranging from bulk carriers to small craft. About half of that was in the Commonwealth public service and included direct responsibility for the acquisition of law enforcement vessels.
I agree entirely with M Flint (Letters, October 13) and would add that the demise of STEM specialists coincided with the rise of the managerialists' mantra "a good manager (or officer) can manage anything".
That is about as valid as asserting that a good coach of a sporting team can coach any team sport well.
That is patently ridiculous.
