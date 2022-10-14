Corin Forest has lodged an application to expand its snow operations by constructing a beginner ski slope and chairlift.
The mountain resort currently offers snow play during the season and wants to bring in more guests with a wider range of abilities through the proposed development.
A beginner slope used at the location previously is too steep by industry standards and a gentler grade is required, a report prepared on behalf of Corin Forest by Dabyne Planning Pty Ltd states.
The application proposes a two-seat chairlift of 190 metres, three 15-metre towers to support it, stations at the top and bottom of the slope, as well as snow-making infrastructure.
"This project has been under way for over five years now," marketing and communications manager Ashleigh Harrow said in a statement.
"While there is still a lot of work ahead of us, the lodging of the DA brings us one step closer to making this dream a reality."
The main environmental impact of the proposal would be the clearing of 2.25 hectares of montane forest, including up to eight hollow bearing trees.
The report notes the majority of the chairlift path was cleared by the ACT Emergency Services Agency in the December 2019 bushfires, while large areas on the upper slopes have already been cleared.
"The return leg of the ski slope is the only area which will require the removal of significant numbers of trees," it states.
Ms Harrow said the company had engaged a range of experts in its plans and was "confident that we have put together a comprehensive plan that will see this project through".
If approved, the slope could be built by winter 2024 and would be "revolutionary" for Corin Forest.
"The effects of bushfires and COVID have had a massive impact on our family-owned business over the last few years," Ms Harrow said.
"This in turn has led to major setbacks on a number of long-term projects, including the ski slope and chair lift."
Managing director Dane Liepins said in a statement: "My daughter is two years old and I'd love to see the chair lift open in time for her to ride when she is old enough to start ski school."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
