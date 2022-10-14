The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Corin Forest proposes new ski slope, chair lift in Canberra

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If approved, the new ski slope could be built by winter 2024. Picture supplied

Corin Forest has lodged an application to expand its snow operations by constructing a beginner ski slope and chairlift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.