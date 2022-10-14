I felt Amanda Vanstone's assessment of Mr Rudd was unnecessarily harsh ("Rudd would be a nightmare in US", October 13, p31).
Mr Rudd would no longer be the same person as when he left politics. He has had time to reflect. We all learn from our mistakes. I'm aware, for example, that Mr Rudd has sought appropriate advice. And he will not be running a government as Ambassador to the US.
Ms Vanstone does acknowledge that Mr Rudd is "a bright guy". I would say brilliant. For example, listen to his address to the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy on August 3 2022 about the 20th Party Congress and its implications for US-China relations.
The China scholars in the US Ms Vanstone mentions must not be in Washington; the US does not pick its battles. Penny Wong does much better in this regard, no doubt taking a leaf out of Mr Rudd's book, as he has been encouraging the Australian government to do this.
Moreover, unless the China scholars in Australia Ms Vanstone refers to have a mastery of Chinese, they would have a major deficiency. One learns a lot about culture through a mastery of a foreign language, in particular about Chinese culture, customs and nuances.
Less stereotyping, please Ms Vanstone, and more recent research.
I noticed a recent correspondent (Letters, October 8) complained of being tailgated while driving below the set speed limit.
My dad taught me over 60 years ago that consideration of others can include pulling over to the side of the road if someone is close behind you. Indeed, I assume any vehicle approaching me from the rear is travelling faster than I, so I should pull over and let them get on with it.
What problems does the tailgater have? Are they going to a fire? Is a loved one sick? Let them get on with it.
Recently a young chap was killed overtaking a much slower vehicle. There is no gain for anyone holding up faster vehicles, but the loss can be appalling.
With the magnificent roads we once had, now under self-government allowed to deteriorate into third world conditions, I do drive well below speed limits but, where possible, I use the left lane and I do pull over to let any vehicle behind me get on with it.
And, as an old accident investigator, the changes in so many ways our government has imposed on our roads are shameful; you have to give way to all and sundry while checking your speed is not over 40, negotiating a speed hump and watching for other vehicles.
If we are all forced to drive at 40 for the sake of pedestrians and cyclists, that will not be much of a change from a safe speed today on our dangerous roads.
Felicity Chivas, if you think accessing ACT Health is difficult (Letters, October 12) try accessing a printable bus timetable. Since Adam was a boy I've been able to access that really useful item on Transport Canberra's website.
Blow me down if it didn't show all the departure and arrival times along a particular bus route, coming and going. All nicely arranged in front of your eyes.
It was almost up there with the invention of sliced bread. But shazam, it's disappeared in a puff of bus exhaust smoke. Penn and Teller couldn't have done it better. I didn't even get to say goodbye.
Inquiries to Transport Canberra yielded Public Relations 101 unhelpful "answers" obviously prepared by bureaucrats not forced by circumstances to actually use the bus system.
The only saving grace continues to be the excellent service provided by our courteous bus drivers.
I spend up to two hours each day on Belconnen Oval. Why have I not seen any government employee do a survey of its use?
Many unaccompanied school children, migrant families, elderly and other marginalised community members use the oval during the day. Have they been consulted?
Apart from letters in the post about the DA, there was one sign on the edge of the oval, hidden behind trees, facing the main road.
That was taken away when the initial application was withdrawn, due to the government's afterthought that they should provide community consultation sessions. It appears that a contractor has already been engaged.
Is this how the government works? I only found out about the sessions through social media. A fellow user of the oval attended the first community meeting and found it hostile and unhelpful.
Is this providing an appropriate forum so the community can raise concerns about the development? So many of the residents surrounding Belconnen Oval live in small townhouses and apartments. We rely on this space for our health and well-being. Why are we being treated like this?
Bradley Perrett, ("Xi Jinping is a gift to democracy", canberratimes.com.au, October 8), says Xi Jinping has been a disaster for China and he wants him to keep damaging China's economy.
Presumably Perrett thinks that the 800 million Chinese recently moved out of poverty and now able to travel cheaply on 40,000 plus kilometres of VFTs are unhappy. Australians should be so lucky. We have no VFTs and millions of young Australians are going backwards economically while our housing, healthcare, education and transport systems and all our physical infrastructure is deteriorating.
Still, on the bright side, Australia is spending 130 billion dollars (providing employment and profits for our staunch US allies) to purchase US nuclear submarines for use in 20 years time. That presumably shows Xi and 1.4 billion Chinese that 26 million Australians are not to be trifled with.
Perrett also reckons that Beijing's relations with the rest of the world have turned so bad since (because?) Xi took office in 2012. That is gross misinformation. What Perrett means is that in the last 10 years the 13 per cent of the global population that adheres to the hegemony of the dying US empire is being "geed up" by commentators like him, to fear and hate China.
Fortunately Xi and the Chinese people don't reciprocate his fears and nascent aggression. Why would they? We are not a threat to them, especially as we continue to waste our work, treasure and resources propping up the obsolete US military empire.
In just a few years' time, Hobart, a city with not much than a third of the population of Canberra, will have a start-of-the-art covered stadium on the Derwent River waterfront that will host not only Tasmania's AFL team but other major sporting, and cultural, events.
Based on the current approach of the Barr government, at the same juncture, Canberra will still be hosting the Brumbies and Raiders at the dilapidated Canberra Stadium.
As an expatriate Tasmanian, I am delighted the Tasmanian government has the vision to recognise the sporting, economic and social benefits of a high-quality, international-standard sporting venue. As a Canberra resident of more than 30 years I am equally dismayed at the ACT government's lack of foresight in proposing to refurbish a tired and outdated stadium. Pork will always be pork no matter how much pink lipstick is lathered on its lips.
"Build it and they will come" was never more prophetic than now.
Following the recent massive explosion allegedly caused by a truck bomb on the bridge linking Russia to Crimea surely the bridge's structural integrity must have been severely compromised.
As the bridge is used to carry military personnel and heavy materiel and equipment it's unbelievable that this activity appears to be continuing unabated.
One can only surmise that there must be a lot of Russian "Kamikaze" heavy vehicle drivers available; or are they being forced to drive at the point of a gun?
Re "Set aside swimming sessions for women, gender-diverse people to make pools more 'inclusive', Greens say", canberratimes.com.au, October 12).
Greens member Andrew Braddock says the proposal for what would amount to swimming pool apartheid for women and gender-diverse community members is to facilitate "a safe, culturally appropriate and inclusive swimming environment."
The thing about opposing the problem of sexual discrimination is that you can't do only some of it without compromising your principles.
If you want to say that some sexual discrimination is bad but some is good, you prompt the question, "how do I tell the difference?"
I'm left suspecting that the answer Mr Braddock wants to give is that the sexual discrimination he's in favour of is good but that which he's against is bad.
