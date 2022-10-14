The Canberra Times
Amanda Vanstone was a tad too harsh on Kevin Rudd

By Letters to the Editor
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Recent criticism of Kevin Rudd's possible appointment as the ambassador to the US by Amanda Vanstone was unwarranted. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I felt Amanda Vanstone's assessment of Mr Rudd was unnecessarily harsh ("Rudd would be a nightmare in US", October 13, p31).

