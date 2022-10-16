The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Tom McLuckie | ACTnowforsaferroads campaign not political, despite accusations

By Tom McLuckie
October 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McLuckie, left, with ACT Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson. Picture by Karleen Minney

Those who claim the ACT Liberals are using our campaign for their political gains are not aware of the human factors involved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.