Those who claim the ACT Liberals are using our campaign for their political gains are not aware of the human factors involved.
I never wanted our ACTnowforsaferroads campaign to be political. Community safety is and will always be my primary focus and I have no desire for a life in politics.
The death of my son, Matthew, is something I will live with and deal with for the rest of my life, as will all my family and friends who knew him.
Jeremy Hanson never reached out to me for political gain, merely to pass on his condolences as one family man with children to another. Elizabeth Lee was the same, as was Dr Marisa Paterson.
I gave the government first response to address the concerns raised in my petitions but found their response unacceptable. Even though I had requested cross-party support, it was Jeremy (with some reservations we discussed - me being a traditional Labor man and the exposure it was sure to result in for me and my family) who sponsored my petitions.
But at a mere human level I will say this.
I think Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury is a driven, compassionate man, and principled. I am not afraid to admit I admire that. Shane did, and continues to, engage with us.
Again, I thank him for our continued dialogue, but we agree to disagree on his policy of "community not prisons", and reducing recidivism by 2025 is working.
I am not, as Chief Minister Andrew Barr alluded to in his apology delivered after addressing the ACT Assembly, proposing anything he, in principle, should be against.
I don't want mandatory minimum sentences - please read the petition - and I want a system more transparent and wholly independent from government process in judicial appointments, totally contrary to a US model.
But the Chief Minister and his lack of interest and abject apathy in his statements appears to have not even bothered to have read my petitions, or when he had the opportunity to meet me to discuss them. I will be the bigger person, and will still meet with him if he is prepared to listen to some of the issues I have raised.
However, I categorically refute his claims I am some conservative wanting to deny people due legal process.
I have never argued against the right to bail or community-based sentencing. If he had bothered to meet me, and read my petitions, he would know that. I marched in the anti-fascist league protests in the UK in the 1990s, the poll tax protests, and was a union member elected to represent our staff in the employee forum. Hardly a right-wing conservative!
But on the human front, I will say this. We left the ACT Assembly room on Tuesday in despair. There was no press. There were no requests for interviews. All of the families were in a state of disbelief and upset.
Several of the MLAs came out, not for a press opportunity, not for political gain, but just to be there in a human context.
Not on camera for political gain. Not for a photo op. There was genuine human compassion. Not much was said. There were hugs for those of us upset. There were long periods of silence and crying. There was compassion. I will give Rachel Stephen-Smith, who also came out to meet the families, her due.
Compassion and understanding - no matter if we disagree - is a most human condition. I fully appreciated Marisa's genuine and tearful contribution.
I will personally thank Jeremy, Elizabeth and their team. As Amanda - Matthew's mother - stood crying with her boss who came to support her, Elizabeth Kikkert came out of the chamber. She never said a word, but simply gave Amanda the biggest and longest of hugs. That is sometimes all that is needed.
