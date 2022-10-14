COVID-19 hospitalisations in the capital have dropped according to the latest figures published by ACT Health.
ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting 657 new COVID cases, from 4pm on Thursday, October 6 to 4pm on Thursday, October 13.
There were 50 people in ACT hospitals, 19 fewer than the previous week, and one person in the ICU. No one was being ventilated.
The number of new infections is 73 fewer than the previous week.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 has hit 206,938.
There were 421 known active cases in the territory as of Thursday at 4pm, 15 more than last week.
No lives were lost during the week and the total number of fatalities in the territory remains at 126.
Of the new cases, 235 were reported through PCR tests and 422 via rapid tests.
The vaccination rate for people with three doses is at 78.3 per cent while the two-dose rate for children aged five to 15 is at 77.4 per cent. 60.2 per cent of people over 50 have received four COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of Friday, the mandatory stay-at-home period has been removed for most people who test positive for COVID-19.
However, five-day isolation periods still apply to employees in vulnerable settings such as hospitals and aged care.
Although not mandatory, the official health advice for all workers is still for people to work from home or avoid going to work if they test positive and have symptoms.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times.
