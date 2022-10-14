In defence of timeless ideas

Since 2021 ACU's Western Civilisation course has been attracting students, like Casey Murnane above, from all over Australia. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for ACU.

Casey Murnane wanted to study law to positively contribute to causes close to her heart. When she discovered Australian Catholic University's Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation)/Bachelor of Laws option, the chance to also explore the intellectual traditions and culture of the West was too good to pass up.

As a high-achieving school student, Casey learnt about the double degree offered at ACU's North Sydney Campus from ACU student ambassadors visiting her school.

Since 2021 ACU's Western Civilisation course has been attracting students from all over Australia. The degree can be taken as a dedicated Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation), combined with a Bachelor of Laws, and from 2023, combined with a Master of Teaching (Secondary).

"What intrigued me most was being able to study the Western civilisation content, all the old literature," Casey said.



"I felt the Western civilisation degree would help me understand how law started and was conceptualised from that perspective, and I thought it would be interesting to learn how those traditional, quite timeless ideas would contrast with studying contemporary law."

A Ramsay scholarship of $150,000 awarded across the five-year course cinched the deal for Casey, and after being accepted into the Western Civilisation course, she relocated to Sydney at the start of 2022.

"The scholarship is really helpful in terms of my study because it's such a demanding course and you definitely need to study hard to ensure you're getting the best out of it," said Casey.

"It really helps take that pressure off and means I can focus completely and wholeheartedly on my studies and achieve the very best I can without having to worry financially."

With the support of the Ramsay scholarship, Casey also moved into ACU's student accommodation in Camperdown.



The friendliness of the accommodation echoes the overall sense Casey had of ACU before she started: "It's warm and inviting, and I feel like every student is seen and noted."

While contracts law is the winner of the two foundation law courses she's been studying so far, Casey's Western politics class has been the standout experience to date.

"We've looked at multiple texts such as Plato's Republic, Cicero's Republic and the Antigone play, and we've just finished Augustine's politics. I really love this course; it's been so, so interesting," she said.

"It examines politics through such a different lens, and really makes you re-evaluate and question how the ethos of contemporary society either reflects or contrasts with how people thought back then.



"It also gives you different vantage points of politics with the Western tradition influence and how the conversations surrounding the different political frameworks are evident in contemporary society."