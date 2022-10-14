The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Healing' awaits David Warner after Cricket Australia leadership ban breakthrough

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:18am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Warner could have his ban reviewed. Picture by Getty Images

Cricket Australia's decision to pave the way for David Warner's lifetime leadership ban to be overturned is a long-awaited opportunity "for healing", says Australian Cricketers' Association boss, Todd Greenberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.