Minister Berry, we are not against Government Housing in the ACT ("Canberrans should welcome public housing, Berry says" canberratimes.com.au Oct 8).
We welcome housing tenants who need a home and show respect for their publicly underwritten property and neighbours alike.
What is galling to Canberra residents is the government's failure over many years to adequately manage housing properties and those tenants who have no regard for the same.
Tenants who were placed near us kicked in the walls and doors of a lovely property, trashed the yard, had weapons and warranted many police visits because of domestic violence that spilled out onto our otherwise quiet street.
The government ignored every plea from neighbours to address this. We lost our right to quiet enjoyment in our own properties and we were completely ignored by Housing ACT.
The government has also failed over many years to properly maintain other properties in our street that now look like hovels.
In a nearby suburbs there is filth, junk and rubbish in yards, completely ignored by Housing ACT for decades, despite pleas from neighbours.
The minister's arrogance and wilful ignorance of this issue is just insulting.
Canberrans would be a lot more amenable to government housing if the government actually managed it properly.
How can anyone expect the Federal government to lash out $115 million plus to settle a long standing housing debt from the ACT when the ACT is busy spending billions to build a tram project which was rejected by Infrastructure Australia well before commencement of the project's first construction segment?
It may be that the ACT tram government have forgotten the close involvement of the now Prime Minister Mr Albanese in establishing Infrastructure Australia as a source of expert advice about major projects which, it has been said, tend to be started by state entity politicians during the pressure and excitement of state elections.
The cost to the ACT is not limited to the cost of the Gungahlin section. To be an effective mass transport system the tram must service Gungahlin, Belconnen, Weston Creek, Woden Valley north and south, south Canberra plus Fyshwick and north Canberra.
The then ACT Chief Minister put a limit on the Gungahlin section cost as a condition for that initial route to proceed.
But it was easy to reduce the cost of the first contract simply by removing any requirement for the contract to include civil engineering adjustment works: for example reinforcing or relocating a road crossing for services to cross from the East to West side of Northbourne Avenue.
It is just not reasonable and not realistic to expect the federal government to settle a longstanding ACT debt to the Commonwealth for housing.
On October 10 a new Moderna bivalent vaccine became available in Australia. Is it too much to request that governments provide unambiguous messaging about this vaccine and its administration?
I have had a total of four COVID vaccine shots, am over 70 years old and have not had COVID. I received my fourth vaccine dose almost 6 months ago.
According to the pharmacy, I am not eligible to receive the Moderna Bivalent on the basis that I have already received four doses. I participated fully in the COVID vaccine programs and have followed official COVID advice.
I am wondering about the level of my vulnerability to COVID currently and question the void in information from government and the medical establishment about the latest vaccine.
How can I receive clear information about my immunity status and the timeline for boosters going forward as an individual's immunity wanes, especially in older people?
Nationally, COVID cases, deaths and overcrowded hospitals continue to be a feature. Clarity is needed about the above matter.
Unfortunately, the issuing of a stop-work order is not preventing more private property from collapsing into a man-made abyss ("Residents left without answers after pit collapse", canberratimes.com.au, October 13).
The ACT government needs to at least review and revise its minimum building setback and deep excavation rules, particularly for large urban renewal and development complexes.
Other significant impacts are also likely to be discovered over time on and around major project sites, given the expert advice that extreme and extensive weather events will be the norm in future.
After the atrocities of the Nazi era we collectively said never again. But atrocities, including genocide, have happened again and again, albeit not of the Nazi's mega scale.
Now we are witnessing once again the atrocities committed against non combatant Ukrainian civilians in Russia's war of aggression, invasion and occupation.
So I am compelled to ask when will humanity make war obsolete and redundant instead of framing "rules of engagement" which nobody bothers to follow in the theatre of war?
When will humanity show it is entitled to be called the most developed intelligence on planet earth?
I'm disappointed that Craig Allen is stepping away from the ABC news desk.
In my professional opinion Craig deserved the week-night television news gig back when Virginia Haussegger left. His engaging persona matched with an authoritative delivery made him a natural.
Craig's departure does, however, present an opportunity for ABC Canberra to re-jig its line-up. I believe Adrienne Francis has all the qualities needed to present the week-night bulletins, leaving Dan Bourchier to do what he does best, namely ABC radio breakfast.
There are several others who might fill the weekend TV news role, perhaps an opportunity for one of the younger aspirants who have shown potential. They'll have Craig as a role model, so that should be an advantage for a start.
At least Craig will still be doing what he also does well; local news features. I wish him all the best.
As populations swell demand grows, driving upwards the cost of finite resources and the services they underpin.
This drives prices up and the range of "affordables" for the average family, down. Necessities become luxuries and are eventually priced out of reach.
We're talking about basic things like housing, energy, water, food and transport.
An ever-growing list of things increasingly becomes available only to those who can afford to pay the new price. The laws of supply and demand strangle the rest of us.
If this is what population growth does to middle class life, spare a thought for the poor.
Of course vested interests have no qualms about any of this. All they see are the profits attached to growing demand, linked to the opportunity to increase prices and cheapen production costs as workers become increasingly desperate and exploitable.
The ACT government recently announced it had earmarked $30 million towards new public housing and $57 million for existing public housing repairs and maintenance.
The government should be congratulated for focusing its attention on the ACT public housing stock, which is a major asset of the ACT community and a "safety net" for those ACT citizens "doing it tough".
I would like to suggest that the ACT Government direct some of that public housing funding towards solar panels for new and existing buildings to provide cheap electricity and heating for residents.
This initiative should be a no brainer for the ACT government.
It would be positive for the environment and also help to reduce the cost of living for public housing residents already struggling to pay their bills.
Apparently Doma commissioned consultants to assess the Aboriginal heritage significance of the Mt Ainslie land Doma wished to develop.
Unsurprisingly the consultants concluded that the site did not meet the threshold for protection for heritage significance.
Surely the Commonwealth government should have insisted on choosing the consultants?
On the other hand, why can't the government just accept the fact that the land has significance for local Aboriginals when they state it does?
After so many pictures of women playing football, give me a graceful ballerina any time.
Ruby Roo, Australia's new tourism ambassador, better not come around our way: she might get shot.
Despite its grim prognosis, I agree with the message of your editorial "Putin's departure only hope for peace" (canberratimes.com.au, October 12): the tyrannical despot Vladimir Putin should be removed from office - or simply removed.
We have had a few devastating floods recently. We also have had bushfires. We cannot stop it raining but we can manage our waterways. That should be being done. As for bushfire prone areas, fire fighting water supplies and other measures should be mandatory.
A decade ago the Canberra Liberals went to the 2012 local election with a scare campaign: "Labor or Greens = Triple your rates". It had to be true, right? Interesting to see Dianne Deane (Letters, October 12) referring to her rates as having "almost doubled" in the last seven years.
As an old fart can I implore your editors not to grant any more column inches to another old fart, John Howard, promoting his rants? The man was hard enough to listen to when he had a position of some importance.
When she was ACT Chief Minister Katy Gallagher reportedly said the tram would not proceed if it were to cost more than $600 million. Of course she's not going to waive the ACT's $100 million historical housing debt. She knows they'd just blow it on the tram.
Here's hoping tourism mascot Ruby the Roo doesn't inadvertently visit certain areas of Canberra.
I feel Dianne Deane's pain in relation to receiving poor, or non-existent, services in return for huge increases in her rates (Letters, October 12). On a positive note, we here, in Upper Kambah Heights, can't complain about the standard of our footpaths; we don't have any.
Andrew Barr, in recent comments on public housing, "We've had a number of different models, with shared equity, to looking at build-to-rent to a range of other stepping points beyond some of the, I guess, very binary and traditional structures of housing assistance". What does he mean?
It's been the "second peoples" who have built modern Australia.
