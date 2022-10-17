The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Health annual report shows increase in patients waiting for elective surgeries, ED treatment

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 17 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's health system has again failed to miss key targets for elective surgery and emergency department stays, as more people were forced to wait longer for care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.