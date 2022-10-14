Things are looking up. For amateur bird watchers that is.
Look to the sky for a good cause and help our feathered friends via the Aussie Bird Count, which takes flight on Monday.
This year, the challenge is on to set a new record and count more than five million birds.
By spending just 20 minutes in nature, you can help BirdLife uncover new insights to protect native birdlife.
BirdLife's sights are set on learning more about native parrots, with existing data posing concerns for the nation's bright-coloured birds.
BirdLife Australia is calling on Australians to have some feathered-fun by taking part in the Aussie Bird Count from October 17-23. The annual event is designed to gather data to help the organisation track and protect native birds.
In other news, Australians who test positive to COVID-19 will no longer have to isolate. Mandatory stay-at-home orders have been officially scrapped for most people.
Meanwhile, hundreds of residents have been evacuated and teachers are being driven to work in fire trucks as the effects of major flooding are felt across central NSW.
About 250 properties are subject to evacuation or isolation orders in Forbes after the Lachlan River crept up to its major flooding mark this morning.
Relentless rain has hammered Victoria, Tasmania and NSW bringing flooding to all three states.
While conditions are expected to ease this weekend, flood peaks are yet to be reached in many regions with thousands of residents evacuated.
In Victoria, areas north of the Great Dividing Range were among the heaviest hit by the rain through Wednesday and yesterday, and more central areas also had significant falls, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau has published its climate outlook for November to January and while the end of La Nina is now in sight, it won't be until early 2023.
The bureau says rainfall is likely to be above median levels for most of the eastern half of Australia, with the highest chances of extra rain occurring in November.
November to January maximum temperatures are likely to be above the median for Tasmania and much of Western Australia. Cooler than median days are likely for parts of southern and central Queensland, and much of eastern NSW.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
