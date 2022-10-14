COVID-19 cannot yet be considered an endemic disease and health authorities still have to learn what immunisation programs might be needed to beat waves of the virus, the ACT's Chief Health Officer has said.
Dr Kerryn Coleman said health authorities were still learning about potential seasonal patterns for COVID waves, so the disease could not yet be treated the same as influenza.
"The story with COVID hasn't changed, we're just learning better how to live with that," Dr Coleman said.
Mandatory isolation rules for COVID-19 cases were dropped across Australia on Friday.
People who test positive for the virus in the ACT will need to continue reporting their result to health authorities, who want to track the rate of community transmission.
COVID-19 infections have remained low in the ACT, with 657 reported in the seven days to 4pm on Thursday.
There were 50 people in ACT hospitals, a drop of 19 from the previous week. No COVID-19 deaths were reported during the week.
Dr Coleman said people needed to stay at home while they were unwell, whether they had tested positive for COVID or had another respiratory illness.
"If you still have a sniffly nose, or a cough, or you've got temperatures, or you're feeling unwell, you are definitely infectious. But your [COVID-19] infectivity decreases once your symptoms resolve," she said.
"So we really beg people to stay at home while they have any symptoms, but once your symptoms resolve, you can get out and about into the community."
Dr Coleman said anyone with COVID-19 who needed to leave home should minimise their time spent in the community.
"Wear a mask and do not go to high-risk settings for at least seven days," she said.
Dr Coleman said she was confident Canberrans would continue to think about the needs of people in the community at a higher risk of severe disease if they caught the coronavirus.
However, medical experts and community advocates have raised concerns about the impact dropping mandatory isolation rules will have on COVID-19 transmission.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The Chief Health Officer said employers should review advice from the ACT government on COVID-19 transmission risk and balance the need to bring people back to work after a COVID infection or whether they could work from home to further minimise the risk of transmission.
"I think it's really important that people understand and know if they are at risk of more severe outcomes from infection," Dr Coleman said.
"That's probably the most important thing because then they can take charge, and what that means is I encourage them to wear a mask and protect themselves when they do go out, to actually talk to their GP so they know they are eligible for treatment [and] what they would need to do if they get sick."
Dr Coleman said health authorities continued to monitor the COVID-19 situation globally, and would act to reintroduce restrictions if required.
Restrictions could be re-introduced if new variants emerged that resulted in more severe disease outcomes and the capacity of the territory's hospital and health system to cope.
"I can reassure everyone we're on top of the evidence and information; we're looking at it as frequently as we need to and that will change depending on how quickly that changes. We review that regularly and then adapt as we need to," Dr Coleman said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.