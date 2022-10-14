The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Beautiful Braidwood gardens open this weekend - including Mona Farm

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linden, at 419 Majors Creek Road, Jembaicumbene, is one of the gardens open this weekend. Picture supplied

Five beautiful gardens in Braidwood - including those at Mona Farm - will be open to the public this weekend, the event the annual fundraiser for Braidwood Preschool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.