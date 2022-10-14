Five beautiful gardens in Braidwood - including those at Mona Farm - will be open to the public this weekend, the event the annual fundraiser for Braidwood Preschool.
The gardens - Linden, The Doncaster, Charleston Lodge and 18 Coronation Ave - are open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Mona Farm is open on Sunday only from noon to 4pm. Head gardener Gavin Hardy will conduct guided tours on Sunday at 1pm and 3pm, meet on the croquet lawn.
Braidwood-grown, organic fresh flowers will be for sale at The Doncaster on Saturday from 10am to 2pm by Braidwood Blooms and at Linden on Saturday and Sunday 10am to 1pm by Louise Alison Flowers.
There will also be a cake stall at The Doncaster.
Entry is $5 per garden. Those aged under 18 have free entry.
The locations are:
For more details and addresses go to braidwoodgardens.com.au
