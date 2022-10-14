Canberran woman 'Jane' is paying off seven payday loans and one unregulated 'Cigno' loan and her only income is from Centrelink. Most of the repayments, which total $877 per fortnight, are taken via direct debit immediately after her support payment goes in.
Jane is usually left with just $150 per fortnight for food and other living expenses as a single mother with two young boys. She is also behind on her public housing rent, and is charged $25 for each late payment on her payday loans.
The loans were taken out when she had no other options to cover up-front expenses, like car repairs, insurance and an appointment with the only paediatrician in Canberra willing to deal with her son's special needs. Jane was offered four payday loans within a 40-day period, more than permitted under the regulations.
The creditors would demand direct debit access but hide in the fine print the true cost of the loans - often several multitudes of what the borrower was seeking.
Jane is not her real name. She requested a pseudonym because of the difficulty of facing having others know about her finances. Jane's struggle was told to a parliamentary inquiry on Friday through Lyndall Millburn from CARE Financial Counselling Service.
"A lot of my clients experience shame and embarrassment around their situations that they've found themselves in," Ms Millburn said.
"It's really hard to talk about living in poverty. It's really hard to talk about how you make ends meet, let alone when you are forced to take out a lot of these loans then admit that. People can judge them, and that's really not fair."
Enforcement action against lenders' misleading advertising can be hampered by how vulnerable the borrowers are. They face barriers such as feelings of guilt and the potential for adverse allegations against them.
Ms Millburn said all of her clients were resilient and show initiative in getting through situations that anyone would struggle with, "but they are very financially vulnerable, and these [credit] products are just too easy to get".
They were a significant problem for people on low to moderate incomes when there just doesn't seem to be other alternatives, she said.
CARE provides community loans, and the government provides a No-Interest Loans Scheme for people who have a Health Care or Pension Card or earn under $45,000. Ms Millburn also points clients to emergency relief for food and petrol vouchers, but says they can be chronically underfunded.
The Parliament is considering laws to tighten regulations on payday lenders. Tania Clarke, policy director at the Consumer Action Law Centre, says they support the urgent passing of the laws which increase protections for people who cannot afford payday loans and consumer leases.
"It will make a huge difference. Because the debt trap that people get into, and the financial distress that is caused, just can't be underestimated how harmful that is," Ms Clarke said.
The Greens seek to impose penalties on individual lenders, not just the companies, arguing that corporate fines would become "just a cost of doing business".
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
