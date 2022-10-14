Buy a pre-loved bike this weekend at Canberra Buycycle

Canberra Buycycle is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Canberra, where you can sell and buy pre-loved bicycles for a great price.
The next Canberra Buycycle is on Sunday from 9am to 1pm at the Fitters Workshop (next to the Old Bus Depot Markets) off Wentworth Avenue, in Kingston.
You can also donate a bike today at the Fitters Workshop between 11am and 4pm on Saturday if you have any cluttering up the garage. But they must be roadworthy.
For more on buying and selling, go to canberrabuycycle.com.au.
