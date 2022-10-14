The Canberra Times
Australian public service reform welcome and overdue

By The Canberra Times
October 14 2022 - 6:30pm
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture by Keegan Carroll

If the Albanese government achieves only a quarter of the ambitious public service reforms outlined by Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher in her speech to the Institute of Public Administration on Thursday in its first term of government it will have done more to restore the credibility and capability of the APS than any of its predecessors have in decades.

