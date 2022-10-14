If the Albanese government achieves only a quarter of the ambitious public service reforms outlined by Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher in her speech to the Institute of Public Administration on Thursday in its first term of government it will have done more to restore the credibility and capability of the APS than any of its predecessors have in decades.
The federal public service, as Ms Gallagher delicately suggested, hasn't been travelling well. Morale is low thanks to more than 10 years of staff cuts, wage freezes, funding caps and so-called productivity dividends.
Capability has been lost as experienced staff have left in droves, often as part of short-sighted retrenchment programs designed to improve the complexion of a bottom line and, on occasion, as the result of misdirected decentralisation programs designed to pork barrel LNP electorates.
Matters have not been helped by previous government's love affair with outsourcing and contractors which, while claimed to boost productivity and flexibility, has had the reverse effect. This reached record levels during the Morrison era and played a big part in the politicisation of an institution that once prided itself on being above partisanship and took delight in offering fearless, impartial and independent advice to the governments of the day.
Mr Morrison's decision to appoint a former Liberal staffer, Phil Gaetjens, as the secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet - and as the de facto head of the APS - in September 2019 took this to a new level. It also made it inevitable a change of government would automatically bring about a change of secretary.
Anthony Albanese's decision to replace Mr Gaetjens with Professor Glyn Davis, a highly-respected academic, university administrator and a fellow of the Institute of Public Administration, marked a welcome change of direction. It is reminiscent of the days when secretaries such as Sir John Bunting, John Menadue and Sir Geoffrey Yeend could serve successive governments from both sides of the political divide, providing them with independent and professional advice.
While overcoming the effects of decades of indifference, neglect, interference and politicisation on the APS may seem like a Herculean challenge, it is good to know the new government appears willing to tackle it head-on and is already making many of the right noises.
Ms Gallagher's pledge that this government will leave the APS in better shape than it found it will come as music to many ears.
So, too, is the commitment to increasing integrity and transparency by embedding information-sharing into public service culture. This runs counter to decades of obfuscation during which "official's secrets" were swept under the carpet of official secrecy to ensure no politicians or politically savvy bureaucrats suffered undue embarrassment.
That said, if the government is as committed to transparency as it claims then it could - and should - spend money on making the release of all government reports the default position unless there are compelling reasons not to do so. It could - and should - also stump up sufficient money to clear up the staggering backlog in the processing of freedom of information requests.
READ MORE:
These are processed within the statutory time frames so rarely that when it does occur it is greeted as a minor miracle on a par with the transformation of water into wine.
If, as Ms Gallagher hopes, the APS's ability to act as a steward of the public interest and to frame policy options with that in mind is restored then Australians will finally have a public service to be proud of.
That will be a good thing for the service, its staff, the government and the country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.