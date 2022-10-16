Making your home more sustainable and appealing Advertising Feature

Minimising energy consumption is a priority for many. With concerns around climate change and the rising costs of heating and cooling, creating a more sustainable home has a variety of benefits such as reducing our carbon footprint and keeping energy bills down.

One of the most simple, affordable and efficient ways to significantly reduce your energy consumption and carbon footprint is by installing blinds.

It may come as a surprise to learn that you can have a big impact on the sustainability focus of your existing home with well-considered window furnishings choices. In fact, you could reduce your energy consumption by as much as 50 per cent.

With the right choice of blinds, curtains, awnings and shutters, you can minimise your use of heating and cooling, keeping your home comfortable year round.

Canberra Blinds, Awning & Curtain Centre in Fyshwick is locally owned by Toni and Terry Hunt. Picture supplied

The many benefits of blinds, curtains and awnings

As well as saving you money on bills and reducing your energy consumption, blinds, curtains and awnings can make a big impact on the overall aesthetic and feel of your home. In fact, the right choice of window treatments or shade system can completely transform any space.

Whether you need to refresh or repair an existing blind or pergola system, or create a new look, the Canberra Blinds, Awning & Curtain Centre have combined it all under one roof; quality brands, innovative fabric choices and decades of knowledge and experience. They can take care of everything, from design and installation to repairs and cleaning. Plus, keep an eye out for their upcoming recycled fabrics range made from 100 per cent plastic bottles to take your positive environmental impact even further.

Stylish indoor solutions

From classic shutters and curtains to modern shades and blinds, there is no shortage of inspiration available at the stunning Fyshwick display centre.



"Our refurbished showroom includes Canberra's largest display of the highly sought-after Norman Shutters and Shades, plus so many more quality brands," said co-owner Toni.

Not only can you play with light and shade within your home, window treatments can be designed to make a statement or complement your existing décor. With a huge range of fabric choices and finishes, you can create just the look you're after.

Outdoor living transformations

Toni and the team are the experts when it comes to creating the ultimate outdoor space - helping you stay warm, dry and comfortable with stylish surrounds.

"Planning an update to your alfresco area can help you make the most of your outdoor areas throughout the year. Opting for quality, all-weather shade systems from brands such as Helioscreen, Southwest and ZipTrak allows you to integrate the latest smart technology to instantly adjust the coverage to suit changes in weather," Toni said.

Cleaning and repairs

Rather than dispose and replace, "our team also specialise in professionally cleaning window coverings and repairing existing blind and shade systems - we can have them looking and working just like new."

Inspiration and expertise under one roof

Discover clever, stylish and completely customisable solutions at the Canberra Blinds, Awning & Curtain Centre.



"We have access to a huge range of suppliers, including all the latest fabrics, which means we can completely tailor a solution that suits your needs and budget - and all with a relatively speedy turnaround," Toni said.

