World-renowned magicians tend to shroud themselves in mystery. Not Cosentino.
Yes, he keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to his stage shows. This is his job, after all. It puts food on the table.
But off-stage, Australia's most successful magician, illusionist and escape artist is an open book. He doesn't hesitate to share his life experiences, good and bad, and is sincere in his desire to use them to help others.
His greatest trick is learning to read at the age of 12 and becoming an author. His mother, a school principal, encouraged him to find joy in reading by introducing him to books about magic tricks.
The shy, introverted boy who sat quietly in the classroom, hoping not to be noticed, was intrigued. Intellectually stimulated. He wanted to learn how to do those magic tricks.
"I like to share my story, my beginnings," Cosentino says.
"I couldn't read but then I found something I was good at and I enjoyed and I went full steam ahead with it.
"It's important to let people know it's about hard work, and perseverance, and being knocked back. Mine is not an overnight success story.
"Every time you try to break new ground you're starting from the bottom again. You never stop proving yourself, I guess is what I'm trying to say."
The 2011 Australia's Got Talent runner-up (he lost to singer Jack Vigden) has written, produced and starred in nine prime-time television specials. He has several Merlin Awards (the Oscars for magicians), won Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2013 and is a successful author.
His autobiography Anything is Possible made the best-seller list and he has a children's book series called The Mysterious World of Cosentino. His latest book is called Tricked and is an instructional magic and performance hardback due to be released by Hardie Grant on November 3.
What he is most excited about, though, is returning to the stage and a live audience.
Cosentino is taking his Decennium tour on the road early next year. He was supposed to tour the show in 2020, following his stint as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!, but COVID-19 had other plans.
It was a shame, too, because fans of the reality series loved him, as did his fellow contestants. His popularity was at an all-time high.
"I kept saying no when they asked me to be on the show, and then my family said 'Look, just go on the show and be you. Everyone thinks of you as serious and dramatic and extreme - which I am - but they don't know who you really are'," he says.
"Other people were, like, 'Don't do it. There's nowhere to hide'. The thing is, I had nothing to hide. So I went on the show and it was a huge success for me, and really changed the perception of how people see me.
"Now people see me the way my family sees me. I'm just a normal dude."
A normal dude who achieves some extraordinary feats - like being handcuffed and shackled (with five padlocks) to a 60-kilogram concrete block before being dropped into a tank of water filled with sharks and stingrays.
If you've never seen a show, this is the one to see. Honestly, I don't think it can get any better.- Cosentino
Decennium is written, produced and choreographed by Cosentino and is, he says, "a celebration of everything I have achieved over the last decade".
"All of the pieces in this show have been chosen for a reason as they represent a significant time and place within my career. It's the best production I have ever created.
"Some of this material has been around for 10 years, some of it for only two years.
"People levitating and disappearing and me jumping in and out of water tanks, hanging off burning ropes - all of these iconic things that you may have seen on TV, now you can see it live.
"The hardest thing was to pick what was going to be in the show. There's so much to choose from.
"You need the show to have a nice flow, a nice feel. It must be romantic, it must have comedy, it's got to have drama, suspense. The whole show just can't be like a chase scene in a movie."
Performing his death-defying escapes, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge magic on stage is a passion for Cosentino. It's the ultimate test of his abilities.
"People can watch what I do on TV, or online, but it's not the same as seeing it live," he says.
"You can justify it on TV, you can say 'Oh that's an act that they've set up'. But when I do it live I can hear the audible gasps from the audience, I can see people nudging each other and saying 'No way, did he just do that?'.
"If your child gets called on stage and I saw them in half, you can't dismiss it as a camera trick, because little Tommy just got sawed in half in front of your eyes!
"And when I share my tricks on Instagram, there is no editing. None. Can you imagine the backlash? That's a really slippery slope, you don't want to do that. I make it clear there are no camera tricks, and everything I do online I do in real time, in real life."
Cosentino is a self-made success and is very hands-on with every aspect of his career, even today.
"I had no manager, no agent, no one would touch me for 15 years. I had to make it work for myself," he says.
"I started performing at schools, then shopping centres, cruises ... I went on country radio. I booked my own shows.
"You can give it to someone else to do it for you but then you realise, hang on, this person's livelihood doesn't depend on doing that for me, or on me working. It's my livelihood on the line.
"I create magic kits with online instructions, I've got my children's books, I've got another book about to come out - it's all me. I don't want to overstate it or sound conceited but it's all me. I create it from scratch. It's me."
Cosentino's Decennium tour kicks off at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on January 19 and travels to Perth, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Toowoomba before wrapping up at The Star on the Gold Coast on March 4. Tickets are on sale now.
"If you've never seen a show, this is the one to see. Honestly, I don't think it can get any better," he says.
"I don't know what I will do next. I will have to start over again with new material and spend the next 10 years developing it.
"This is so fun for me because I get to put my favourite, my best, my most baffling pieces all in one show. I am so pumped."
