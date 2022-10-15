This week, we are in the midst of an Orionid meteor shower and it is peaking on Friday night (early Saturday morning).
The Orionids are a regular meteor shower, caused by debris from Halley's comet. As it goes around the sun in its 76-year orbit, bits of rock and ice come off and leave a messy trail behind. The Earth, in its orbit around the sun, crosses this trail - like going through the wake of a boat. These bits hit the Earth's atmosphere, burning up in the sky and the result for us is a meteor shower.
It is an annual meteor, as it happens at about the same time every year. Our orbit around the sun and Halley's orbit cross at about the same time and same place every year.
There are actually two meteor showers caused by Halley's comet. This is the second of the year - the other being the Eta Aquariids that occurs in May.
It is nice to look up and see shooting stars or meteors and know you are seeing bits of Halley's comet!
Most of the rocks are very small - some can be even the size of a grain of sand or small pebble. Since we collide with it at fast speeds, these tiny objects create lots of friction in our atmosphere and burn bright.
The Orionids name comes from the point of origin where the meteors appear. In this case, it is the constellation Orion. Famous for three stars in a row called Orion's belt, it is sometimes called the saucepan in Australia.
To see the shower, you want to look towards the north-east. The constellation Orion will start to rise above the horizon around 1am. However, you are best to wait until about 2am, so the part of the sky is much higher and above nearby building, trees, and other obstacles. It should be visible for a few hours until the sun starts to rise.
This year, since the Moon will not be visible, the skies should be nice and dark. A bright Moon can wash out some of the fainter meteors but that is not the case this year.
The peak of the meteor shower will occur on Friday night - so early morning hours, about 2-5am, on Saturday morning. However, if you look on Friday morning or Sunday morning you should still see some.
In dark locations, you can expect 15 - 30 meteors or shooting stars per hour, so one very couple of minutes. You will see fewer in brighter areas.
The key to enjoying the meteor shower is finding a nice, dark, clear view to the north-east ... and patience! You might see a few meteors, then none for a while. Also, make sure to give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness as well, at least 10 minutes but longer is better. If you try to run outside quickly and see one, then back inside, your eyes will not have had enough time to properly adjust to the darkness.
Happy meteor hunting and enjoy! But remember, meteor showers are a bit like cats - it's hard to predict exactly what they will do.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.