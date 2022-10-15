The Canberra Times
Stonefest returns to University of Canberra after three-year hiatus

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
October 15 2022 - 10:30am
Sharny Shand and Luke McGuiggan, inset, were among the fans enjoying artists such as Arno Faraji, main. Pictures by Keegan Carroll

Students marked the return of Stonefest on Saturday, making the most of the sunshine for the annual University of Canberra gig.

