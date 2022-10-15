Students marked the return of Stonefest on Saturday, making the most of the sunshine for the annual University of Canberra gig.
The concert was held at the Bruce campus for the first time in three years, following a COVID hiatus.
The annual event, marking the anniversary of the laying of the university's foundation stone, hosted a combination of both local and interstate acts.
Ruby Fields, Vera Blue, Luca Brasi, Hope D, Arno Faraji, Archie and Miroji completed the lineup.
Caleb Fielder, 19, and Tate Pietrala, 21, drove eight hours from Port Lincoln to Adelaide, flew to Melbourne and then on to Canberra to catch Ruby Fields.
"Friday night we'll always catch up for a couple of beers and have Ruby Fields on," Mr Fielder said.
"We weren't going to miss this."
In a quieter concert than years past, about 1200 tickets were sold in 2022 for the long-running show.
Sally McMillan, a design and communication student in her third year, said it was sad missing out for the last couple of years.
"In my first year of uni we had lots of gigs and everything and it was just so exciting to be a university student," she said.
"It's so important to have things like this - I'm so thankful for Stonefest."
READ MORE:
Eamonn Dortmans, 21, said it finally felt like Canberra was back to somewhat normal.
Mr Dortmans said he was there to see Hope D, an alternative pop-rock singer from Brisbane.
"I'm an absolute diehard fan," he said.
"I saw that they were playing and got my ticket instantly."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.