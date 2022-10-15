The Canberra Times
Cameron Hill hopeful of Bathurst return after debut

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
October 15 2022
Canberra's Cameron Hill said his Bathurst experience was awesome - despite driving in some of the scariest conditions he's ever faced. Picture by Richard Smith

Visibility was next to zero and it was the most scared he's ever been. But Cameron Hill's Bathurst experience was "awesome".

