One of the key themes of the book is the intense politicisation of reef science, particularly evident during the Save the Reef campaign and continuing to this day. For many years, geologists and ecologists had pulled in different directions, but cooperation was essential to understanding the complexity of the reef. In the late 1960s, the Queensland government and oil companies lined up on one side with conservationists and elements of the Commonwealth broadly arrayed on the other, setting the stage for a Royal Commission that took nearly four years. The science - or lack thereof - was hotly contested and politicised throughout this time.