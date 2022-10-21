The lesson from two books on Donald Trump: don't laugh at the velociraptor twice

Frank Sinatra and Edna Everage, Bob Menzies and Charles de Gaulle all eventually wore out their welcome. Not so Donald Trump, who threatens a second coming even while his first term as United States president remains entangled in bitter controversies, interminable lawsuits and a tsunami of tell-all books.
Two newly published accounts, Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman and The Divider by the husband and wife team Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, deserve particular attention as studies of power - and studies of how to study power. Both are superior to the banal, breathless tick-tock stories about how this or that happened by the minute, or what he or she said in private conclaves. The most conspicuous example of that sub-genre remains Richard Ben Cramer's exhausting What It Takes (1992), which recounts far more than what ever mattered about the 1988 campaign, including Joe Biden's first, ignominious bid for the presidency.
These two books are also an order of magnitude better than the self-promoting, self-congratulatory memoirs of past administration officials. Having chosen to enable Trump in the first place is sufficient indictment of them. If any reader is still tempted by prickly, grumpy narratives, John Bolton's The Room Where It Happened (2020) is the place to start.
That said, neither Haberman nor Baker and Glasser have managed to write the first draft of history. American publishers regularly issue more serious, penetrating accounts of politicians, whether Robert Caro's decades-long denunciation of Lyndon Johnson, George Packer's masterly dissection of Richard Holbrooke (Our Man, 2019) or Candace Millard's chronicle of Teddy Roosevelt in jungle exile (The River of Doubt, 2005).
Too often, American political analysis suffers from over-reliance on self-serving and self-righteous dobbers, the delusion that anything in Washington matters to everyone and a tendency to over-dramatise incidents and characters. That style is often identified, fairly or not, with Bob Woodward, who has used his Watergate reporting (in All the President's Men: 1974) as the foundation for 13 more books (so far) on the White House. The only political analysis which matches the Americans in minutiae may be Jacques Attali's multi-volume record of everything he heard President Mitterrand say in the Elysee (Verbatim: 1996, for the first volume).
That said, Australian political writing has gained considerable pace and punch since the days of Alan Reid's pioneering assessment of how John Gorton leapfrogged into the Prime Ministership (The Power Struggle, 1989). Now we can pick and choose amongst an abundance of useful books. Bookshops stock a thorough commentary on a premier (Sumeyya Ilanbey on Dan Andrews), an inquiry into the quality of a prime minister's thinking and planning (Sean Kelly on Scott Morrison) or a book-length treatment of the same Prime Minister's foreign policy (by Paul Kelly).
None of those books is as comprehensive - let alone as chilling - as those by Haberman or Baker and Glasser. Nonetheless, the American books offer scoops but not surprises. How much more do we need to know about Trump's pig ignorance, insensate vanity or incessant mendacity? Baker and Glasser remind the reader that Trump relished setting staff against each other, then promoting the most sycophantic. They do so rather too often, just as Haberman harps on familiar lessons - about lying, deceit, bullying, demeaning enemies and salesmanship - from Trump's period as a property developer.
From Haberman we learn about Trump's "emotional terrorism" and his predilection for living "in the eternal now". The president is depicted stuffing official papers down his toilet and refusing to visit a war cemetery in case his hair became wet. He wanted the Mexican border wall painted black to burn and blister the skin of illegal immigrants trying to cross. From Baker and Glasser we are taught about how Trump filled the White House "full with amateurs and troublemaking misfits". He focused on "shaping reality to fit his demands" and was "often only one yes-man away from doing what he wanted".
A reader might wonder what genre she is reading, whether a morality tale, black comedy, theatre of the absurd or simply a horror story. As Baker and Glasser pointedly note, these books comprise reports "from an active crime scene, still under investigation by multiple authorities".
How do we innocent bystanders learn more about what actually matters? Hunter S. Thompson, despite writing the most eviscerating, effervescent book ever about American politics (Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail, 1973), gave up trying to find an answer to that question. He reckoned that all critical decisions occurred behind locked doors at the end of guarded corridors. Disclosure of the Watergate tapes proved Thompson wrong as soon as his book was published. Every sordid detail of Richard Nixon's conspiracies and fantasies, leaving aside an unlikely 18-minute gap, was exposed.
Now politicians know better than to repeat Nixon's error. We cannot expect more reels of tapes. Emails, texts and telephone messages can be made to disappear into the ether. No leaders are now going to reveal their characters in extended letters (like John Adams to his wife, Abigail), in speeches (as Abraham Lincoln did) or in personalised fireside chats (on which Franklin Roosevelt relied). In addition to those toilet dumps, Trump dared to confiscate the notetaker's record of one session with Vladimir Putin. As Hunter S. Thompson warned five decades ago, "when the going gets weird, the weird turn professional".
We will have to make do with intelligent, sustained, informed observation. Political observers turned writers may need to remember how much of politics is determined by events or luck, how many decisions are influenced by chronic fatigue, how the powers that be may unknowingly venture out of their depth. Imposing coherence and logic on a political narrative may represent a category error.
A final word should be given to an anonymous "senior national security official" quoted by Baker and Glasser. He - in the Trump White House, a man for sure - compared the president to the velociraptors in Jurassic Park, monstrously resourceful killers who taught themselves new tricks while hunting their prey. If Trump were to return, with the benefit of reading Haberman and Baker and Glasser, we will know better than to laugh or mock.
Nobody in Jurassic world laughed twice at a raptor.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.