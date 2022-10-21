The lesson from two books on Donald Trump: don't laugh at the velociraptor twice

Two newly published accounts, Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman and The Divider by the husband and wife team Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, deserve particular attention as studies of power - and studies of how to study power. Both are superior to the banal, breathless tick-tock stories about how this or that happened by the minute, or what he or she said in private conclaves. The most conspicuous example of that sub-genre remains Richard Ben Cramer's exhausting What It Takes (1992), which recounts far more than what ever mattered about the 1988 campaign, including Joe Biden's first, ignominious bid for the presidency.