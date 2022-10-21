The Canberra Times
Review

The lesson from two books on Donald Trump: don't laugh at the velociraptor twice

By Mark Thomas
October 21 2022 - 1:00pm
The Divider and Confidence Man, two new books on former US president Donald Trump.
  • Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman. HarperCollins. 608pp. $45.
  • The Divider by Peter Baker & Susan Glasser. Knopf. 752pp. $59.99.

Frank Sinatra and Edna Everage, Bob Menzies and Charles de Gaulle all eventually wore out their welcome. Not so Donald Trump, who threatens a second coming even while his first term as United States president remains entangled in bitter controversies, interminable lawsuits and a tsunami of tell-all books.

