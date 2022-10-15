He's one of few veterans still standing at Western District and captain-coach Scott Murn is determined to nurture the next generation of Lions.
It's a process that started at training throughout the pre-season and continued into Saturday's 122-run victory over Eastlake.
Murn produced a captain's knock to set the platform for the win, an impressive 89 helping Wests reach 9-219 in tricky batting conditions.
Throughout the innings the top-order batsman worked with his partners to ensure they remained comfortable on a challenging wicket.
It's a situation Murn is enjoying and he's confident his young side will vie for a trophy at the business-end of the season.
"We've got some young players in the team and I'll try to be a mentor to those players this year when I bat with them, at training and when we're out in the field," Murn said.
"It's really exciting to see the next generation of Wests players coming through. We had a lot of experienced players in the team a couple of years ago. A lot of those guys have retired now but we've got a hugely talented group of players and everyone gives 110 per cent effort."
Defending an above-par total, the bowlers struck early and they struck often to bowl the Demons out for 97.
Again it was the youngsters who thrived, Viswesh Suman taking his first wicket in first grade before going on to claim two more scalps to finish with 3-25.
Murn said his team will take plenty of confidence from the result and he expects the emerging talent to continue to develop in the coming weeks.
"A lot of our young players, when they come into first grade you can see they've got those nerves," Murn said. "I think today showed their skills and resilience that they've all settled in really quickly."
In Saturday's only other completed match, Weston Creek Molonglo reached 235 before restricting ANU to 196 to secure a 39-run victory.
The games featuring North Canberra Gungahlin and Tuggeranong Valley, and Queanbeyan and Ginninderra were washed out.
Western District 9-219 def Eastlake 97
Weston Creek Molonglo 235 def ANU 196
North Canberra Gungahlin drew Tuggeranong Valley, washed out
Queanbeyan drew Ginninderra, washed out
