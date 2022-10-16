The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Free service to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Canberra apply for birth certificate

Updated October 16 2022 - 7:51pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The free service will help Aboriginal people get a birth certificate. Picture by Lannon Harley

The Pathfinders National Aboriginal Birth Certificate program is in Canberra this week to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people apply for their birth certificate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.