The Pathfinders National Aboriginal Birth Certificate program is in Canberra this week to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people apply for their birth certificate.
More than 200,000 Aboriginal people do not have a birth certificate and without the vital document they cannot vote, drive, apply for government benefits, enrol in school or sit on a jury panel.
UNICEF Australia is providing financial assistance to support the sign-up days. Its CEO Tony Stuart said too many Australian children had not had their births registered and did not have their birth certificate.
"Without a birth certificate young people struggle to access the essential services needed to live their lives including opening a bank account, applying for a tax file number, Medicare card or driver's licence, which can have life-long impacts," he said.
"The partnership with Pathfinders, a leader in this field, will raise awareness about this issue and the need for increased action in this area."
The free service is open 9.30am to 3pm in Canberra this week:
