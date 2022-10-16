Grinspoon to rock Queanbeyan

Australian rock legends Grinspoon will be performing at the Queanbeyan showground on Friday, October 28.
Grinspoon Under the Big Top will be an 18+ gig, with the event starting at 6pm.
Pre-sale tickets have sold out, with first-release tickets now on sale at https://bit.ly/TBgTpIG
The all-Canberra support line-up will feature Hands Like Houses, Young Monks, Sputnik Sweetheart and Sesame Girl.
Relive the '90s now.
