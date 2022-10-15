The federal budget later this month will include $9.6 billion in funding for highways, electric buses, suburban and high-speed rail, the Infrastructure Minister has confirmed.
Funding for national capital transport infrastructure was left out of the federal government's $9.6 billion reveal on Sunday. The Canberra Times is seeking clarification on promised ACT funding including more than $130 million already allocated for the light rail extension.
Some projects already flagged for funding will be pushed back or cut entirely, as the government complains of significant budget pressures.
"Things like the Urban Congestion Fund and commuter car parks - there will be car parks we are not proceeding with," Ms King told Insiders on Sunday, describing them as "extraordinary rorts".
"The reason I'm doing that is they have been underfunded, so if I want to proceed with some of those, I have to find an additional billion dollars to build them in the first place and there is no head room in the budget to do that."
Ms King has asked officials in her department to review promises made for community grants, many of which were focused on marginal seats. Some, but not all, of the previous government's earmarked projects would be funded.
They programs being reviewed include the Regional Acceleration Program and Building Better Regions Fund.
"Not many people knew about them because they weren't a competitive open grant, they were basically a slush fund," she said.
Labor's own election promises from this year, such as new pools in wealthy suburbs, could be cut as part of that departmental review process, the minister confirmed.
"Anything over $5 million that was part of my portfolio for the first time, I've asked my department to [review]."
The projects that will receive funding include $2.2 billion for Victoria's suburban rail network, which Labor made an election commitment to funding the first tranche. King defended that decision, even though it has not been reviewed by Infrastructure Australia and the business case was criticised the state's Auditor-General.
"Some challenges around that, but again, this is for the early works of this project. We haven't made any further commitments," she said.
"They have an election they are facing and this will be a contested project, I'm sure, but something we have confidence in."
The $9.6 billion in transport funding includes projects from every state and the Northern Territory.
Infrastructure investment unlocks economic growth and productivity for cities and regions, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"It's about making journeys quicker, but also making sure people can get home to their families safely," he said in a statement.
"Through our first Budget, my team is getting on with the job of delivering projects in consultation with Infrastructure Australia and all levels of government to make a real difference to the lives of Australians."
Opposition spokesman Ted O'Brien said Labor had a track record of ignoring the regions and his side of politics would be watching out for cuts.
"It probably won't surprise some people but this is what they do - Labor's back, so are taxes and so are the regions being ignored," he told Sky News.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
