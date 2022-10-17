Forty-three days.
That's how many days until Australia play the first Test of the summer against the West Indies on November 30.
It's a date Nathan Lyon has circled in the calendar, the former ACT Comet struggling to hide his excitement about the chance to don the baggy green for the 111th time.
The off-spinner will have to bide his time, however, with the Perth Test still more than a month away.
"I'm ready to play Test match cricket tomorrow," Lyon said. "I'm that keen for the Australian summer.
"There's some big matches around the corner with the Australian Test team so I'm looking forward to that."
The national team will contest two red-ball series this summer, two Tests against the West Indies before a three-match duel with fierce rivals South Africa. It will mark the first time the two teams have faced off since the sandpaper-gate scandal in 2018.
The West Indies will also take on the Prime Minister's XI in a pink-ball four-day clash at Manuka Oval starting November 23.
While he waits for the five-day matches to begin, Lyon will watch from the sidelines as Australia attempt to defend their Twenty20 World Cup crown.
The tournament officially commenced in Geelong on Sunday with the start of the group qualifying stage.
The hosts will launch their campaign against New Zealand at a sold-out SCG on Saturday in the first match of the Super 12 round.
Lyon was in Canberra last Friday to commentate on the washed out game against England at Manuka Oval and while they dropped the series, the 34-year-old is confident the Australian side is peaking at the right time.
"Knowing the players on a personal level, it's really good to see them hitting their straps," he said. "I'm looking forward to what lays around the corner with the bigger picture.
"We've got an amazing World Cup to witness here at home. I'll be in the crowd supporting the Australian team like a lot of Australian fans out there. I'll be riding the boys home so good luck to them."
While his teammates are chasing a World Cup crown, Lyon will continue his Test preparations by turning out for NSW in the Sheffield Shield.
The Blues will take on Queensland at Drummoyne Oval in a match that commences on Tuesday.
Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott join Lyon in the NSW squad with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne to feature for the Bulls.
The game provides a chance for the Blues to rebound from a disappointing loss to Western Australia at a seam-friendly WACA wicket.
Lyon is hopeful the Drummoyne pitch offers slightly more assistance to the spinners however he's not holding his breath.
"We've had a fair amount of rain in Sydney the last little bit so I'm just hoping it's dry," Lyon said.
"To get back in the winner's circle would be nice. We got outplayed in Perth a couple of weeks ago.
"We've had a decent break, got some really good training in and I'm looking forward to getting out there and going up against Marnus."
