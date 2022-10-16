Among the questions surrounding the start of the cricket season, concerns over the state of grounds sat near the top of the list.
After last year's wet summer prompted wash outs en mass, teams were eager to see the sun shine throughout the colder months.
The weather gods had other ideas and the unprecedented levels of rain not only continued through the winter but have remained deep into spring.
So Weston Creek Molonglo captain John Rogers was pleased to see Stirling Oval in superb condition on Saturday morning and he only expects it to get better as the summer progresses.
"All things considered, the pitch was pretty good," Rogers said. "If it does stop raining it will quicken up a little bit. The wicket is normally a touch slower in the first couple of games than it is in the back half of the season."
Weston Creek Molonglo secured a 39-run victory over ANU on Saturday, openers Josh Myburgh and Rob Trickett scoring half centuries to help the side to 235.
Recruit Norman Vanua then claimed 4-28 as the visitors were bowled out for 196.
Rogers was thrilled with the performance and said it should set the tone for a successful summer.
"The win gives us a bit of confidence going into the rest of the season," the skipper said. "It's good to see immediate rewards for the pre-season.
"Consistency is the key for us this summer, particularly in the short forms. It's eluded us the last couple of seasons so we're focused on developing consistency week in, week out."
Saturday's only other completed clash saw Western District secure a comprehensive victory over Eastlake at Jamison Oval.
Captain Scott Murn set the tone with an impressive 89 to help the Lions reach 9-219. The Demons could only manage 97 in reply.
Throughout the innings the top-order batsman worked with his partners to ensure they remained comfortable on a challenging wicket.
It's a situation Murn is enjoying as he looks to mentor the next generation of Lions.
"We've got some young players in the team and I'll try to be a mentor to those players this year when I bat with them, at training and when we're out in the field," Murn said.
Defending an above-par total, the bowlers struck early and they struck often to bowl the Demons out for 97.
Again it was the youngsters who thrived, Viswesh Suman taking his first wicket in first grade before going on to claim two more scalps to finish with 3-25.
Murn said his team will take plenty of confidence from the result and he expects the emerging talent to continue to develop in the coming weeks.
"A lot of our young players, when they come into first grade you can see they've got those nerves," Murn said. "Today showed their skills and resilience that they've all settled in really quickly."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
