Public servants should be learning the art of the apology, say senior bureaucrats who had been asked to face the public when their minister was uncomfortable doing so or feared a media backlash.
While there were a variety of techniques that departments could use to restore public trust in government, a key one was explaining both actions taken by officials and the context, said new secretary for public sector reform Gordon de Brouwer.
"I'm leaning on explaining things instead of saying we're not allowed to talk about anything because we don't talk to the public," he told the IPAA national conference.
Officials should not be engaging in the "Twitter frenzy" but also should not stay silent out of fear of media commentators, he said.
Ministers and the public would respect and trust the public service more if it provided clear rationale for its actions, based on its expertise and when something doesn't work, take responsibility, even for very hot political issues.
"We say yes, it didn't work and I'm responsible and as a result we'll change our systems this way, we'll do something different or we're not going to do that again, so we've learned from it."
There were lessons in the protocols used during emergencies where officials, often in uniforms, and ministers were the face of a crisis, the conference heard.
New ANZSOG chief executive Adam Fennessy said when he joined the Environment Department in Victoria as departmental secretary it had the tradition that it should never say sorry. Its decisions were "science-based, and inherently-risky" and apologising for adverse outcomes was wrong. He threw that guidance out when all one regional community needed to hear was someone saying the hardest word.
"They didn't know who I was, didn't know what a secretary was - I remember standing in a small town hall saying this is my job, I'm responsible, we got it wrong, and I'm sorry," he said. "You could just feel relief come over that town hall."
Relationships with local communities were important for getting past the social media firestorms when things go wrong, he said. Firestorms will happen, but a community that knows you're doing your best and are listening will forgive.
"We ought to be learning the art of the apology in the public service, but the art of talking to people and being human is really important."
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
