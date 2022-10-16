After Labor's election win was confirmed, the ACT Senate race decided and the first Albanese ministry sworn in, Canberrans had good reason to believe the days of the national capital being treated as an afterthought were over.
Their local Labor senator Katy Gallagher was now the nation's Finance Minister.
Kristy McBain, from the neighbouring electorate of Eden-Monaro, was now responsible for the National Capital Authority.
And in David Pocock they had a powerful crossbencher whose entire political raison d'etre was to advocate for their interests, free of the burden of party loyalties.
Add in the fact Labor is in charge of the ACT government and one might assume if Canberra was ever going to get its fair share from the Commonwealth, it would be now and over the next three years.
But as the events of the past week have shown, these things are seldom so simple and straightforward.
The former Labor chief minister is of course right when she points out she is Finance Minister for the country, not Finance Minister for the ACT.
Canberrans, perhaps more than any other constituency, would appreciate the importance of a federal cabinet minister making decisions for the nation, not their local voters.
But those same Canberrans are entitled to feel more than a little aggrieved at Senator Gallagher's blunt omission, given how freely she criticised the Coalition for not waiving the ACT's debt while she was in opposition.
In defending her government's position, Senator Gallagher argued the ACT wasn't the only jurisdiction carrying a housing debt.
In fact, the states and territories owe a combined $1.6 billion to the Commonwealth - a substantial sum for the federal government to consider waiving in the current economic climate.
Of course, this inconvenient fact didn't rate much of a mention when she was pushing her case in opposition.
The historical housing debt debate neatly captures the bind which Senator Gallagher and Labor find themselves in.
Their merciless attacks on the Coalition for much of the past decade didn't just highlight their opponents' missteps, broken promises or spending shortfalls, they also created expectations for a future Labor government.
Every time the Liberals and Zed Seselja were called out for short-changing the nation's capital on infrastructure spending, the implication was a Labor government would stump up the cash.
Which brings us to this month's federal budget.
When Canberra was snubbed in the federal government's $9.6 billion pre-budget infrastructure announcement on Sunday, which allocated funding to projects in every other state and territory, this masthead was ready to call out the rank hypocrisy.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King has since confirmed Canberra hasn't been overlooked and a "significant" funding announcement was imminent.
All signs point to more federal cash for the next stage of light rail from the city to Commonwealth Park.
If there is funding for the project, the dollar amount will be a sign of Labor's commitment to Canberra.
Labor has already walked back a commitment from 2019, when then-opposition leader Bill Shorten pledged $200 million the help get light rail to Woden.
If the now Labor government attempts to dress up as new money the $132.5 million which the Coalition already allocated to the project, it won't go unnoticed.
Canberrans know what it's like to be dudded - let's hope we're in for better this time.
