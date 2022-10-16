When Front Page won The Kosciuszko at Randwick on Saturday, it was a moment this Canberra syndicate will never forget.
They could hardly believe what had unfolded in a matter of weeks.
From an idea casually concocted over drinks at Chisholm Vikings to buy $500 worth of sweepstakes tickets, this group of family and friends now boast a share of $1 million in prizemoney with Front Page's owners.
"It was stunned silence," syndicate member Jim Cullen recalled of the moments immediately after the race.
"We didn't realise at first. We were down at the 200 metre-mark, and when they went past us we were a bit worried, but when we saw the jockey Tyler put his arm in the air, we knew that was it.
"You just couldn't make this up.
"We decided one Tuesday at the club to buy tickets. We were thrilled when we got the slot and were just excited for a day at the races. When we won... things just fell into place.
"The favourite was scratched the day before, the second-favourite missed the start and it was the only race all day where the winner led the whole way."
Last month John Hurley was on the way to pick up a rescue dog when he learned the syndicate won a slot in the $2 million, 1200-metre race, leading to the pup being named 'Kozzie'.
Now Kozzie is somewhat of a lucky charm for the group, and eagerly joined the celebrations when they returned from Sydney on Sunday to the place where the dream began in Chisholm.
Wayne Kaye revealed they originally wanted Canberra-trained runner Handle The Truth, but missed their window of opportunity.
With the help of friend and bookmaker Alan Rummery, and a handful of phone calls back and forth, Kaye and Hurley secured Front Page as the syndicate's horse.
"We were all like kids in a lolly shop wondering what horse we wanted," Kaye said.
"Some blokes at the Wagga Hotel had Front Page because they thought they'd get it having bought thousands of dollars worth of tickets.
"They didn't get a slot though so they when we rang up they said, 'Well you blokes can have it'.
"Even though Front Page withdrew twice before from The Kosciuszko, we actually thought that was perfect, because there's no way it was going to happen three times."
Kaye was correct, as Front Page lived up to the phrase, 'third time is a charm'.
While they didn't get to keep The Kosciuszko trophy for the win, another syndicate member Kim Mulligan did nab a memento from the day that will sit proudly in his pool room - the official winner's sash.
"The photographer wanted a photo, so we held it, and when he finished he left it. So I said that's coming with me!" Mulligan said.
"We all had a drink with the owners after the race too. They're lovely people."
Between overseas holidays, wedding presents and family gifts, the syndicate are modestly, and slowly, planning how they each want to spend their share.
Confident in lightning striking twice, Brian Cannan is already making plans for the syndicate to have a go at next year's slot sweepstakes.
"This was the first time we've entered," he said. "We'll probably throw another $50 each at it again."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
