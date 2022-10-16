It was only July that Nick Frost's rugby dreams became reality when he made his Wallabies debut.
Three months later and the lock has developed into a crucial member of Australia's forward pack and is firmly in coach Dave Rennie's plans for next year's World Cup.
It marks a rapid rise for the Brumby, who has thrived since making the step up to the international arena during the England series.
Frost is set to form a physical partnership with former Waratah Will Skelton throughout the spring tour. The 140kg behemoth has developed into one of the most punishing forwards in world rugby since moving to Europe in 2017.
Put the two together and Rennie is confident his locks will set the foundation for a successful five weeks.
"He's a hell of an athlete, Frosty," Rennie said. "We've been asking him to develop the physicality of his game.
"Will's had a massive impact at La Rochelle. When they won the European Cup last year it was on the back of him playing the house down. He's a big man who bullies other men.
"We're excited to get him in. It was good to have him in the mix last year. It gave us a good understanding of how desperate he is to wear the Wallabies jersey again."
Australia will play five Tests on the tour, starting with Scotland before dates with France, Italy, Ireland and Wales. Club commitments mean Skelton will miss the Scotland and Wales fixtures, while Japan-based Bernard Foley is unavailable for the Wales clash.
While Frost has rocketed up the Wallabies depth chart, Darcy Swain was overlooked. The Brumbies lock has two games remaining to serve on his suspension for a dangerous clean out and will only be considered as injury cover once his ban is up.
Frost's selection came on the back of a pair of impressive outings for Australia A.
Rennie has placed high value on the development squad, Tom Banks picked after making a successful return from injury in the side's Japanese tour.
Emerging flyhalf Ben Donaldson was also rewarded for his performances, the youngster joining Noah Lolesio and Foley as the playmakers to travel north.
Also heading to Europe is Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher who will remain with the Wallabies at least until the end of the year.
The biggest name, however, to return to the Australian fold is Michael Hooper.
The flanker hasn't played since stepping away for personal reasons in August and while he won't captain the team, Rennie is confident he will play a leadership role.
"He's really excited about travelling and playing," Rennie said. "He's done a lot of work over the last little while, he's been training with our Sydney-based boys over the last few weeks.
"We just want him to come and focus on himself. What you know with a player like that is he'll lead from outside the leadership group."
Allan Alaalatoa (28, ACT Brumbies, 60 Tests)
Tom Banks (28, ACT Brumbies, 20 Tests)
Jock Campbell (27, Queensland Reds, uncapped)
Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Folau Fainga'a (27, ACT Brumbies, 33 Tests)
Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 4 Tests)
Bernard Foley (32, Kubota Spears, 73 Tests)
Matt Gibbon (27, Melbourne Rebels, 2 Tests)
Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 5 Tests)
Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Jake Gordon (29, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests)
Ned Hanigan (27, NSW Waratahs, 25 Tests)
Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 60 Tests)
Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, 6 Tests)
Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 121 Tests)
Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 21 Tests)
Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 18 Tests)
Noah Lolesio (22, ACT Brumbies, 14 Tests)
Lachlan Lonergan (23, ACT Brumbies, 6 Tests)
Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 18 Tests)
Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 8 Tests)
Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)
Cadeyrn Neville (33, ACT Brumbies, 3 Tests)
Hunter Paisami (24, Queensland Reds, 20 Tests)
Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 22 Tests)
Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests)
David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests)
Tom Robertson (28, Western Force, 27 Tests)
Pete Samu (30, ACT Brumbies, 28 Tests)
Will Skelton (30, Stade Rochelais ,21 Tests)
James Slipper (c) (33, ACT Brumbies, 123 Tests)
Sam Talakai (31, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)
Taniela Tupou (26, Queensland Reds, 43 Tests)
Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 27 Tests)
Nic White (32, ACT Brumbies, 56 Tests)
Tom Wright (25, ACT Brumbies, 18 Tests)
Wallabies v Scotland, Sunday 30 October, 3:30am AEDT at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Wallabies v France, Sunday 6 November, 7:00am AEDT at Stade de France, Paris
Wallabies v Italy, Sunday 13 November, 12:00am AEDT at Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence
Wallabies v Ireland, Sunday 20 November, 7:00am AEDT at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Wallabies v Wales, Sunday 27 November, 2:15am AEDT at Principality Stadium, Cardiff
