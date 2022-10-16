The end of Floriade was marked with quite the paw-ty.
The four-week festival came to end on Sunday with a special dogs day out.
While the weather may have been ruff at times during the four-week festival, the sun came out to play much to the excitement of Canberra's canines.
Lucy Cretni and Grace Brischetto were enjoying the day with their dogs, Australian Shepherds Holly and Ruger and Whippets Bony and Freya.
The dogs were clearly having a great time, as their owners stocked up on treats, but the humans may have had an even more enjoyable time at the festival they had missed in 2020 and 2021.
"It's been so long since we could come to Floriade," Ms Brischetto said.
"Any kind of big dog event in Canberra is exciting as well."
The special dogs day out included a fashion parade, special dog market stalls and group photos of dog breeds.
Celina Bianchini's border collie, Win, may have missed the fashion parade but the dog was definitely turning heads in its hat.
READ MORE:
Ms Bianchini joked it was for sun safety purposes but Win is also a working dog, so the "Akubra" was fitting.
But Win broke a leg as a puppy so the career as a working dog was short-lived but luckily the dog is a much loved family pet.
This year's Floriade was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there has been a lot of rain, it has proven to be beneficial for the million bulbs and annuals which were still blooming on the last day of the festival.
Although Floriade has finished for the year, there will be another event on Monday with people to go and dig up the bulbs.
People who have bought special "bulb dig bags" from the festival will be able to go to Commonwealth Park on Monday afternoon and fill these bags up with bulbs.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.