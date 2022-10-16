The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Nation domestic violence plan focuses on recovery not just prevention

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
Updated October 16 2022 - 7:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plan sets out a commitment to recognise children who witness domestic violence as victim-survivors in their own right. Picture Getty Images

All Australian states and territories have now signed on to the Federal government's national plan to end violence against women and children over a generation released today but targets are yet to be revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.