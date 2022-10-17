Terrorised Ukraine much more than 'just one nation'

Rod Matthews' brief letter suggesting that Western nations should stop sending weapons to Ukraine so that it can defend itself so that the world can avoid an "apocalypse" (October 14) left me so angry that it took a while to compose myself and this letter.
Ukraine is not "just one nation" as he calls it to be sacrificed to avoid a nuclear war. It is millions of people who are having their culture and language destroyed, their children kidnapped and sent to Russia to be brainwashed into believing they are Russian. That's of course the ones who haven't been raped in order to impregnate them. Their homes, culturally significant places and things along with infrastructure have been attacked since February with prospect of cessation.
Ukraine is not 'just one nation' ... to be sacrificed to avoid a nuclear war. It is millions of people who are having their culture and language destroyed.- Yuri Shukost, Isabella Plains
Once the weapons flows cease, Putin will feel free to finish what he has started - genocide. It's easy for Matthews to sit safely there in Melbourne knowing neither he nor his loved ones will ever face such horrors there.
However, Western leaders in the north are determined that such things will not happen to their citizens who are much closer and thereby more at risk.
I can only wonder what Matthews' position would be regarding aggression towards Australia. After all, it too is "just one nation".
Maximising development, and the ACT's stiff parking requirements, "force" residential developers to excavate very deep basements right up to site boundaries ("Residents left without answers after pit collapse", October 13).
In releasing development sites like those on Northbourne Avenue, our government should allow significantly reduced on-site car parking, in acknowledgement of the adjacent tramline. In return, there should be mandated increased on-site landscaping in natural ground, and improved solar access for more apartments.
I draw to your attention to a breach of personal privacy which appears to have been perpetrated by ACT bureaucracy against the citizens of Canberra.
At a Tuggeranong car parts shop to buy a minor part the assistant asked me the registration number of my car. His computer then told him the make and model of my car.
I am shocked and angry. What is supposed to be an administrative data base has apparently been sold to commercial businesses. Just how much of my personal information have these people been given? This situation is compounded by my having paid with a bank card, giving my account information to add to the details of my car registration.
I must ask the following:
So the inquest is on. I, like many other Australians, was appalled by the gunning down of a young Indigenous man in a squalid looking home in an isolated part of the Northern Territory by a police officer. I was even more disgusted when only one of the officers was charged with murder and he was found not guilty.
The victim had been shot at point-blank range by a high powered handgun with the officers in full protective equipment and he with only scissors to defend himself - he must have been terrified. This occurred hundreds of miles from a facility where surgery and treatment could have been provided.
Why were the family not allowed to see the victim afterward? Was it because he was still (barely) alive? The health service staff had already been evacuated. What was he guilty of?
This represents a gross miscarriage of justice and a serious stain on our hardworking professional police force. How can anyone have faith in the justice system when this occurs?
That old carpetbagger Paul Keating (October 14) and his instinctive tribal anti-English bigotry is leading him down the path of irrelevance and ridicule. He is probably at that age where it doesn't matter to him any more.
It may be that nobody including the Chinese are currently concerned by the Indian navy, but that will change in the decades ahead as they overtake China in number and demography but combined with the American and British navies, its a different matter.
Even little Australia with some proper procurement for a change can do its bit.
We only have to hold out for a couple of decades till China collapses internally from its low birth rate, flailing economy, massive debts, ageing population and the natural antagonism between communism and the desire of all people to be free and not be shot or starved to death by their own country.
Opinion polls show the AUKUS agreement to be very popular with both sides of politics, but not the Greens of course, they're with Keating, China, and against the democracies.
As an ex-Defence employee I compliment and support Bradley Perrett on his article on risks of Defence procurement (Forum, October 15). There are additional points that must be made; directing work to internationally non-competitive enterprises costs jobs, it does not create them. This was shown 30 years ago by both the forerunner to the Productivity Commission and the Allen Consulting Group. Nor does this particularly restrict maintenance, Australia had no problems maintaining the Oberon until Garden Island was capriciously closed down.
A further issue is local production allows change for changes sake, illustrated when a particularly inept assistant secretary returned from one of his many overseas trips and demanded a submission made to an outside body be withdrawn. I demanded why. The answer was "if I don't change it, I don't own it". When this attitude extends to major procurement the disastrous results are obvious.
Yes to a "rapid exit from native forest logging" ("Stopping native forest logging is the only way to meet our net zero targets", News, October 14). The public want it, the climate needs it, our wildlife need it, and the economics stack up.
Forests have vital roles as carbon storers, habitat providers, and happiness bringers. Who doesn't love a walk in the Aussie bush? It's high time we prioritised these ecosystems for the priceless value that they offer, which is far more than pulp and wood chips. Save the forests.
One only needs to search American bison to realise what a farce the limiting of methane from domesticated animals is. These American buffalo ranged North America's prairies for millennia prior to industrialisation without any significant impact on the environment. In other parts of the world, other ruminant species were equally numerous until humans claimed the land for farming.
Most of the methane we see is being released by the thawing of North Asian tundra and permafrost. Methane has been trapped in ice since before the Last Glaciation Period and released as the ground defrosts. Farm animals have nothing to do with it.
It has been a quarter of a century since Kyoto was signed. With 20 per cent of the world's population, China is emitting nearly 40 per cent of human made greenhouse gases. Large polluters like China and India need to be included in the Kyoto and Paris treaties.
Recently The Canberra Times has included the word "nave" in several articles; most recently Jack Waterford's opinion piece in Saturday's Forum.
He wrote "...and accusing those who were shocked and disgusted of being nave."
The Macquarie Dictionary and internet searches state that "nave" is a noun meaning the main body, or middle part, lengthwise, of a church; this meaning does not make sense grammatically or logically in Jack's sentence.
The Macquarie Dictionary and internet searches state that "nave" is an adjective meaning lacking developed powers of analysis, reasoning, or criticism and having or showing a lack of experience, judgment, or information; this meaning makes sense in the context of Jack's sentence.
Why are contributors using nave instead of nave?
Rod Matthews of Melbourne (Letters, October 14) suggests Western countries should cease sending military equipment to Ukraine as it risks a global apocalyptic all over the fate of one country. One wonders what suggestion he would have if that one nation happened to be Australia
You could add to criticisms of Qantas the lack of space per passenger. Instructions for an emergency say, "If you can reach the seat in front of you...". Reach it? You're hard-pressed to avoid it.
If James Blackwell (Opinion, October 15) was being spat on while trying to do his job, I assume he would be OK accepting that abhorrent behaviour and the responsibility for managing the situation. There may be a better hood design but the problem is the perpetrators not the people being spat on.
One of the greatest apparent hindrances to the uptake of EVs is range anxiety and the lack of charging stations (Tesla fast chargers to plug gap in city's south, October 15). Similar problems confronted car drivers at the start of the last century but as the ICE cars multiplied so did the petrol stations to service them.
Tesla's latest move are among those steps that will ultimately see the gradual demise of petrol stations and the necessary increase in EV charging stations. The progress is happening.
So Amanda Vanstone does not want Kevin Rudd to work for Australia as ambassador to the United States of America. I wished she didn't make such a rude statement about Kevin. The way she went, some people might tend to think that Amanda is eying that job for herself.
King's Men will not retake their sconce
We need unseat them only once
Royal loins sire tyrant, loon and dunce
And is the Grand Old Duke of York a nonce?
Richard Johnston of Kingston helpfully points out (Letters, October 14) that a couple of loops around City Hill for the tram would obviate the need for an expensive ramp from London Circuit and traffic lights on Commonwealth Avenue. Even better, if the tram was powered by steam, we wouldn't need those ugly overhead powerlines.
Cricket Australia is considering removing David Warner's leadership ban. That would be a disaster in the making. Cheaters can't be leaders, otherwise it would send out the wrong message to aspiring future players of the game.
I do hope our beleaguered health system won't be cautioned for baring its brunt ("set to bare the brunt" Forum, October 15). With its brunt firmly in mind, I'm still wearing my mask in public places.
