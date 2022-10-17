Terrorised Ukraine much more than 'just one nation'

Ukraine is not "just one nation" as he calls it to be sacrificed to avoid a nuclear war. It is millions of people who are having their culture and language destroyed, their children kidnapped and sent to Russia to be brainwashed into believing they are Russian. That's of course the ones who haven't been raped in order to impregnate them. Their homes, culturally significant places and things along with infrastructure have been attacked since February with prospect of cessation.