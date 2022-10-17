Canberra's pollen monitors are forecasting that the imminent season will be a "bumper" one.
The tree pollen period is just ending and the grass pollen season just starting, according to Simon Haberle, Director of the Canberra Pollen Monitoring program.
"A few days like this with clear air and it will be a bumper season because the grasses are so lush and they are waiting to shed their pollen," Professor Haberle of the ANU said.
This year's grass pollen season is starting two weeks later than usual because of the recent heavy rains, he said.
Rain does two things: it promotes abundant grass and tree vegetation growth, and, so, those abundant fine specs known as pollen; but if the rain continues, it takes that pollen to the ground and out of the breathable air.
It is, then, a bringer of bad news and a bringer of good news for the one in three Canberrans estimated to suffer from hay fever.
The season of tree pollen is coming to an end, with the main culprits being trees introduced to Australia through colonisation. After the pines kick things off, olive, alder, birch, elms, and plane trees follow.
Global warming means the pollen season is gradually moving forward. This year's exceptional delay is because of the unusually heavy rain.
"Our monitoring records are short but there's some indication the grass pollen seasons are starting earlier and much more pollen is being produced," Professor Haberle said.
"These two trends are in line with the observations of changing pollen seasons in the northern hemisphere and have been linked to climate change impacts."
Canberra is widely recognised as the nation's allergy capital, with the highest rates of hay fever of any city in Australia.
Allergies from pollen have been estimated to cost the ACT economy at least $170 million a year through sick days and diminished productivity.
While sea breezes clear the other big cities of pollen, Professor Haberle said that pollen levels were bad in Canberra because it is inland.
"We also have this very beautiful urban landscape which is filled with lots of native trees but also has lots of introduced northern hemisphere trees, such as cypress pine and ash and birch plane trees," he said.
"We're one of the hotspots in Australia because we're landlocked, but we also have a lot of allergenic trees in our landscape."
From spring to summer, hay fever sufferers contend with ryegrass too, with northwest winds spreading spores, particularly after a few clear, sunny days - like the current ones.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
