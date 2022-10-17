Indoor adventure centre, Bounce, is opening its first venue in Canberra, at Westfield Belconnen, on November 17.
The facility, based on trampolines, will be a permanent fixture at Westfield, located on level three near Target and Kathmandu.
Ant Morell, co-founder of the Melbourne-based company, is thrilled to be opening their first venue in the national capital.
"We've had our eye on the capital region for a while and we are all really excited to have found such a great site for Bounce in Canberra," he said.
"We are hiring around 50 young people to run the venue and the early response to our recruitment has been really exciting."
Bounce started in Melbourne in 2012 and now has 33 indoor trampoline centres across 16 countries.
The Canberra facility will feature 1800 square metres of activities including free jump trampolines, dodgeball, wall climb, X-Park ninja course, cliff jump and a dedicated miniBOUNCE Zone for junior jumpers.
Mr Morrell says Bounce has no worries about competing against other facilities.
"We weren't the first but we've now gone into some very crowded markets all around the world and there's something in the way we are going after the feature design, the customer experience design and the culture of the people who are working that means we seem to be able to enter a market that is already crowded and do very well," he said.
"A lot of it is about how people feel when they come in. We build the venues at a very premium level. The Bounce hosts are role models and to make that work we feel we have to make it the best job for somebody straight out of school."
Mr Morrell said Bounce was "as compelling" to children as it is elite athletes.
"What we're trying to do is get people moving and expressing themselves and connecting with each other in a very significantly-sized space that allows exercise," he said.
"We want to create something that is really exciting, really inclusive that can include different ages and skill levels at the same time."
Mr Morrell said the facilities were about "balance, agility and coordination through the lens of fun".
"I don't think people come in and think 'I'm here to exercise'. They have so much fun they forget their exercising."
Mr Morrell said the Bounce venues were typically run by young school leavers, people in their 20s and older managers.
He said safety was a priority, saying Bounce was a founding member of the Australian Trampoline Parks Association.
"There's a whole compliance regime and for us, after 10 years, it really can't work unless parents, school groups, everybody says, 'Oh, this place has got safety totally under control'," he said.
Mr Morrell said parents brought their kids to Bounce to extend them physically - "it's not the library obviously" - but trusted it was a safe venue - or else they wouldn't come back.
"Ultimately, the community will decide," he said.
There will be a VIP Open Day on November 16 including giveaways, DJs, food and other activities.
The link for a chance to win tickets to the VIP day is here.
More details about jobs at Bounce are here.
