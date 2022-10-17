The Canberra Times
Bounce trampoline park to open at Westfield Belconnen

By Megan Doherty
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:25am
Bounce is set to open in Belconnen. Picture supplied

Indoor adventure centre, Bounce, is opening its first venue in Canberra, at Westfield Belconnen, on November 17.

