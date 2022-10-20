The Canberra Times
Capital Life, from Saturday October 22, 2022: musician Quentin Angus and Fresh Funk dancers will perform

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
Pianist Dan Tepfer creates a multisensory experience. Picture by Nicolas Joubard

Music at The Street

Award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Quentin Angus is touring with his eponymous quartet to promote their new album The State of Things. They will be performing at The Street Theatre on Saturday October 22 at 7.30pm. On Sunday October 23 at 4pm at the same venue, composer-pianist-improviser Dan Tepfer will create a multisensory experience with Natural Machines. He programs a Yamaha Disklavier to respond in real time to music he improvises at the piano, while at the same time turning his music into striking animated visual art projected onto a giant onstage screen. See: thestreet.org.au.

