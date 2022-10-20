Award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Quentin Angus is touring with his eponymous quartet to promote their new album The State of Things. They will be performing at The Street Theatre on Saturday October 22 at 7.30pm. On Sunday October 23 at 4pm at the same venue, composer-pianist-improviser Dan Tepfer will create a multisensory experience with Natural Machines. He programs a Yamaha Disklavier to respond in real time to music he improvises at the piano, while at the same time turning his music into striking animated visual art projected onto a giant onstage screen. See: thestreet.org.au.
Each semester Tuggeranong Arts Centre's Fresh Funk dance program offers emerging choreographers the opportunity to develop original dance works as part of the "Fresh Faced" Young Choreographers Initiative. The works created this semester will be featured in four shows at Tuggeranong Arts Centre Theatre from Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30 in what is set to be the biggest season of Fresh Faced in its 18-year history. The dance pieces all have their own style, narrative or theme, including hip-hop re-creation of Dora The Explorer and a dance version of the board game Cluedo. More information and bookings: tuggeranongarts.com.
Great Goddess is Sally Blake's third exhibition exploring regenerative symbolism in ancient European mythology through drawings and wire sculptures. Spirals, labyrinths and multitudes of patterns are drawn within the Goddess's body, symbolising abundant life and the cycles of death and renewal. Net Works by Jennifer Kemarre Martinello pays tribute to traditional Indigenous weavers through the contemporary medium of glass within the aesthetics of both, with forms including fish traps and scoops. These are on at Grainger Gallery until November 13. See: graingergallery.com.au.
This year's revue, Looking for Albanese, sees writer-performers Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott joined by Mandy Bishop for a satirical look at such subjects as COVID and King Charles. Wait - the king is not a subject, he is the king. Oh, well. At The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, October 27 to November 5. For tickets or more information, visit canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Chaika Theatre presents Donald Margulies' award-winning play Collected Stories about Ruth, a successful writer, and her protege Lisa. After Ruth tells Lisa a deeply personal story, the younger woman uses it in her own work and Ruth feels betrayed. ACT Hub, October 27 to November 12. For more information and bookings, visit acthub.com.au.
Selina Miles' 2019 film (M, 82 minutes) offers insights into the genesis of art in urban environments. While illegal artworks continue to populate urban spaces, there is a trend towards legitimising and celebrating urban artists. There will also be a discussion involving artists BOHIE and Jinks, goverment graffiti coordinator Dr Lisa Petheram, and popular entertainment studies lecturer Dr Anna-Sophie Jurgens. The screening and discussion at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Thursday October 27 at 6pm are free. For more information, visit nfsa.org.au.
