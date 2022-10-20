Award-winning jazz guitarist and composer Quentin Angus is touring with his eponymous quartet to promote their new album The State of Things. They will be performing at The Street Theatre on Saturday October 22 at 7.30pm. On Sunday October 23 at 4pm at the same venue, composer-pianist-improviser Dan Tepfer will create a multisensory experience with Natural Machines. He programs a Yamaha Disklavier to respond in real time to music he improvises at the piano, while at the same time turning his music into striking animated visual art projected onto a giant onstage screen. See: thestreet.org.au.