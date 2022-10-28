My 30-something neighbour told me over a (guilty) glass of bubbly that she was pregnant.
Actually, she came in with her partner, and they told me they were pregnant. We were all delighted! There's no doubt it's a life changing event - it can feel like you're now on a journey and one for which you need a guide book. He went out and bought How To Be A Dad, while her sister gave her a dog-eared copy of What To Expect When You're Expecting.
This is the usual kind of literature that accompanies becoming a mother/father. Followed perhaps by The Baby Owner's Manual or Baby Love, books that seemed utterly essential to me in those early years and especially at 3am.
A friend who had a baby when I did, and therefore was someone I shared a lot with at the time, gave me a copy of the Postpartum Document of Mary Kelly's. It came out in paperback, finally, but had been originally exhibited as installation art.
It was a different book but a similar challenge to the genre of books about motherhood. It came complete with dirty nappies (framed) which upset the establishment of the time.
It was nevertheless an account of the mother-baby relation and therefore more about the child. Mothertongues is about the mothers. It's about being friends at that time of your life and, given the intensity of that period, I am sure that it will find attentive readers.
The authors assemble Mothertongues as a loose collection of journal entries, dramatisations, poems and email exchanges (amusingly, some between Siri and Alexa who are expecting). In life, Ceridwen Dovey is a creative essayist and science writer while Eliza Bell is an actor and drama teacher, and they are good friends.
In fact, the book is about friendship and sharing something intense. Their joint project includes musician Keppie Coutts, who provides an album of songs which can be accessed via a QR code.
I have my own version of the anecdotes like the occasion that one of the authors recounts of being unable to attract the help needed on an international flight.
I had the strong friendship solidified in the necessities of taking care of children while working when there was no out-of-hours support. And I also had the great sense of purpose that motherhood brings.
But it's funny how phenomenological the experience of motherhood is - it's immersive and dominant when it is on foot; it is the only thing that matters much of that time.
And then it melts away as the child grows so that by the time they move out of home the urgency, the anguish, the sheer miserable exhaustion is a shadowy memory.
I guess I'm not the "ideal reader" for this book. It's not that I haven't had experiences that are written about, or some of them, in this collaboration.
I think it is that for me, at least, motherhood was not chaotic but disruptive, and it was not an adventure in genre but a rather mind-numbing repetition that raised the whole point of genre.
Ironically, what I think motherhood showed me was the unbending inflexibility of genre taken in its original sense; that is, in the sense of the reproduction of new along the lines of the old.
I'm sure Mothertongues will enliven lives. I'm less sure of the originality in form that it aspires to. While the "carrier bag theory of fiction" (Ursula le Guin) might describe it, reading it is sometimes frustratingly formless, and unlike Baby Love or even Mary Kelly, seemingly without organising principle.
That just seems to reinforce the stereotype of motherhood as opposed to clear thinking, of a mother as somebody dominated by her maternal instincts and the happenstance of the quotidian.
There really wasn't anything very inventive about the way it played out in my experience of it. Writing about it in an inventive way is one way of redressing that.
The Mothertongues authors claim it as Absurdist, but I never found motherhood to be theatre. It was absurd more in the sense that it clashed with one's "sense of oneself as a subject"- but there is little novel in that since Existentialism first invented the concept of "bad faith" and Simone de Beauvoir first adapted it to the (glaring) case of women.
The book's smorgasbord style invites reflection on how memoir, creative retelling and hybrid writing can bring something new to a topic.
Mothertongues will do that, I'm sure, for mothers at a certain stage of the experience, and for a certain kind of reader who is considering becoming a mother.
Or for one who has found herself becoming one, coming ready or not.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.