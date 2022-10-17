Don't shirk hard choices in the budget

The dark clouds mean that this will not be a giveaway budget.
Next week's budget will be a big test for the government. It will set the tone of how it wants to act. Will it take soft options for short-term political gain or will it make tough, unpopular choices?
Incoming governments invariably have a honeymoon period but sooner or later this comes to an end as the hopes of the electorate - and the pre-election promises of the incomers - bump up against inconvenient realities. Choices have to be made.
A week ago, treasurer Jim Chalmers returned from a gloomy meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington.
"Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook," the IMF concluded in its World Economic Outlook.
While Australia is not forecast to go into recession, where the economy actually shrinks over at least six months, its growth is expected to slow markedly.
This means tax revenues will slow, and just after a period when spending has been high to get through the pandemic.
On top of that, inflation is not under control. Interest rates are on the way up but economists are not sure if they alone will be able to do the job. Tax rises and public spending cuts may also be needed. This method of reducing inflation is brutal: in plain English, consumer spending needs to be cut so demand falls.
It is important that tax and spending decisions work with - and not against - interest rate movements. As the economists put it, fiscal and monetary policy must not work against each other.
The dark clouds mean that this will not be a giveaway budget.
The prime minister has already recognised that public spending will be under pressure. "Any cut is a risky decision and there will be spending cuts in the budget. It will be a responsible budget," he said.
No government will ever say its budget is not responsible but the indications are that Mr Albanese and the treasurer are not in a short-term frame of mind where they seek nice headlines the day after - and let the bills come in quietly later.
Mr Albanese has indicated that pre-election promises will be honoured, and that includes the promise not to reverse the remaining tranche of tax cuts from the Morrison government.
He faces a particular dilemma with the National Disability Insurance Scheme where costs are rising rapidly. The government will have to address this rise in the budget.
The government has already announced one spending commitment. Commonwealth-funded paid parental leave will be increased over the next four years.
It is good that the government sees paid parental leave as part of economic policy. It is a beneficial measure in itself but it also increases the supply of workers - often skilled workers - to the economy.
But the question will be: if spending is to rise on worthwhile schemes, where will the cuts come?
Budgets are usually not well analysed on the day. The devil is in the detail, and the detail takes some reading.
The indications are that Mr Albanese is being reasonably open about his intentions. He is treating Australian citizens like adults. He is signaling that unpleasant medicine will need to be taken.
This is admirable - but it is also easier to do in a honeymoon period. The political test will come when the unpleasant measures have to be endured.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times.
