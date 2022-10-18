1. Comedy at Highroad: This month's headliner is Matty B, a Newcastle-bred comic who has been doing stand-up for more than a decade and has performed his shows at Sydney Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and across Australia. Let him walk you through his take on human frailty, housing prices and relationships. Supports are local acts Jeffrey Charles, Anneli Cole and Suma Iyer, with Chris Marlton as MC. The show is on at Highroad, 1 Woolley Street Dickson on Friday, October 21. The doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are $20 and are available at humanitix.com.
2. School of Rock: Based on the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, this musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes tells the story of Dewey, a wannabe rock star who, needing money to pay the rent after being fired from his job, cons his way into a relief teacher position at an elite school. He intends to take it easy until he discovers his students are musically talented and forms them into a group to enter a Battle of the Bands competition. Dramatic Productions' show has its final performances at Gungahlin College Theatre until Saturday. More information and bookings: stagecenta.com.
3. Martha A Picture Story: Selina Miles' 2019 film (M, 82 minutes) offers insights into the genesis of art in urban environments. While illegal artworks continue to populate urban spaces, there is a trend towards legitimising and celebrating urban artists. There will also be a discussion involving artists BOHIE and Jinks, government graffiti coordinator Dr Lisa Petheram and popular entertainment studies lecturer Dr Anna-Sophie Jurgens. The screening and discussion is at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Thursday, October 27 at 6pm are free. See: nfsa.org.au.
4. Windows to the World: It's time to start touring the world once again - this time, without the long-haul flights, jet lag and luggage hassles. Windows to the World provides the rare opportunity to see behind the gates of the capital's embassies and high commissions. The program will include guided tours of diplomatic properties, open days, food and beverage stalls, and cultural demonstrations and performances. See: events.canberra.com.au/windows-to-the-world.
5. Natural Machines: French-American composer and performer Dan Tepfer shows his pioneering skill in this concert by programming a Yamaha Disklavier to respond in real time to the music he improvises at the piano. Meanwhile, another computer program turns the music into animated visual art. This multisensory experience is on at The Street Theatre on Sunday, October 23 at 4pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
