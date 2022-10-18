The Canberra Times
Weekender October 21 to 23 2022: Comedian Matty B and School of Rock are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 18 2022 - 1:00pm
Comedian Matty B is coming. Picture supplied

1. Comedy at Highroad: This month's headliner is Matty B, a Newcastle-bred comic who has been doing stand-up for more than a decade and has performed his shows at Sydney Comedy Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and across Australia. Let him walk you through his take on human frailty, housing prices and relationships. Supports are local acts Jeffrey Charles, Anneli Cole and Suma Iyer, with Chris Marlton as MC. The show is on at Highroad, 1 Woolley Street Dickson on Friday, October 21. The doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are $20 and are available at humanitix.com.

