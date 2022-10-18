2. School of Rock: Based on the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, this musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes tells the story of Dewey, a wannabe rock star who, needing money to pay the rent after being fired from his job, cons his way into a relief teacher position at an elite school. He intends to take it easy until he discovers his students are musically talented and forms them into a group to enter a Battle of the Bands competition. Dramatic Productions' show has its final performances at Gungahlin College Theatre until Saturday. More information and bookings: stagecenta.com.