Times Past: October 18, 1973

When celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life recently it was noted how often she visited Australia during her reign. She came down under 16 times.
On this day in 1973 it was Queen Elizabeth's fourth visit to the country and included time in Canberra.
The Queen arrived at 4.07pm and there was a 13 minute welcoming ceremony where a young Melanie Kellcher, 9, presented a bouquet of flowers on behalf of Hackett Primary School.
The Queen accepted the flowers and stayed briefly to chat to Melanie and her classmates before moving on.
Prince Phillip had been in the country for a few days prior to the Queen's arrival and boarded the plane to greet her before she disembarked and greeted the crowds.
The Queen's fashion was also noted, she wore a lime green double breasted knee length coat with a matching hat.
On disembarking, the Queen met the governor-general at the time Sir Paul Hasluck and Lady Hasluck, then prime minister Gough Whitlam and Mrs Margaret Whitlam along with other dignitaries.
She took in the Royal salute from the 100 strong guard of honour by Fairbairn personnel and the Royal Military College played God Save the Queen.
She then walked the crowds, stopping to chat to those who had come out to see her arrival.
Then five minutes behind schedule, the Queen and Prince Phillip stepped into their car and were taken to Government House where they would be for the remainder of their stay in Canberra. At the end of the article, there are no other mentions of the Queen and her immediate appointments but we are told of Prince Phillip's engagements the following day.
